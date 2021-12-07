Cartier Pasha Minute Repeater Men’s Watch Hits CA$64,900 in Miller & Miller’s Watches & Jewels Sale

New Hamburg, Ontario, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ — A Cartier Pasha minute repeater men’s watch slipped onto a new wrist for $64,900 in Miller & Miller Auctions’ bi-annual Watches & Jewels sale held November 20th. Offered were luxury watches and fine jewelry, with rare, desirable vintage and collectible watches from names like Rolex, Tudor, Omega, Patek Philippe, Corum and Panerai.

The Cartier Pasha watch (Ref. W30012) was easily the top achiever in an auction that grossed $512,179 (all prices quoted are in Canadian dollars). It featured the calibre 179 18 kt gold movement with 26 jewels designed by Gerald Genta. The minute repeater, perpetual calendar with day-date-month, moon phase and leap year indicator all worked in perfect harmony.

Right behind the Pasha was another Cartier beauty: a Diabolo Tourbillon wristwatch, a rarity produced in limited numbers through the mid-to-late-1990’s that’s only been going up in value as watch collectors scramble to add unique pieces to their collections. This example was serviced and refinished by Cartier in Switzerland in Dec. 2018. It sold for $29,500.

In all, 215 lots came up for bid. They included wristwatches, pocket watches, rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and pins. Following are additional highlights from the auction, in which 267 registered bidders placed 5,576 total bids. All prices include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.

The auction’s runner-up top lot was a stunning platinum 15.45 carat diamond cocktail ring with a claw-set marquise-shaped cut diamond, fancy yellowish brown, weighing 4.32 carats, VS-1 clarity, plus 32 claw-set round brilliant cut diamonds having an approximate total weight of 5.93 carats. The size 8 ring, weighing 30.80 grams total, brought $29,500.

Staying with jewelry, a 14kt gold lady’s combination cast and assembled four-prong solitaire ring with a bright polish finish and one basket-set round brilliant cut diamond weighing 2.82 carats (Color: E, Clarity: SI-2) went for $15,340; and an 18kt white gold lady’s hand-assembled, custom-made diamond engagement ring with a nice high polish finish, containing one claw-set, pear-shaped cut diamond weighing 3.42 carats (Color: M, Clarity: SI-2), topped out at $12,980.

A pair of 14kt yellow gold estate diamond stud earrings, each with one claw-set round brilliant cut diamond weighing 1.38 carats (Color: M, Clarity: SI-1), with an appraisal report from Gem Lab, rose to $10,620. Returning to watches, a circa 2000 lady’s Jaeger-Lecoultre Reverso Swiss watch (Ref. 265.3.86) realized $11,800. The front of the case boasted a tasteful array of diamonds and emeralds; the back was surrounded with a frame of diamonds and emeralds.

A circa 1978 Rolex Explorer II “Steve McQueen” watch (Ref. 1655), nicknamed “Freccioni” (Italian for “big arrow”, which describes the watch’s large hand) went out the door for $23,600.

A circa 1966 Rolex Ref. 16613 Submariner Date watch, stainless steel with 18kt center links and bezel, plus a tritium dial, sold within estimate for $12,980. Also, a circa 1991 Rolex Ref. 16570 Explorer II, an intrepid chronometer built to accompany explorers in extreme challenges, earned $11,800. A distinctive red hand displayed the time in 24-hour format, to distinguish between night and day, a handy feature for worldly adventurers.

A rare Tudor (Ref. 7928/0) Oyster-Prince Submariner watch, produced only in 1967, with an open minute track that extends to the outer flange of the dial, tritium hands and number plots that have turned to an appealing mustard bronze, reached $10,620; while a circa 1978 Tudor Ref. 94110 Submariner watch with stainless case and rolled link oyster band, and a bi-directional rotating bezel and unusual “snowflake” hands, fetched $10,620.

A circa 2013 Cartier Tank Américaine lady’s watch with an elongated, 27mm, 18kt white gold case curvier than the original model, to which diamonds were added to create a more impressive presence, rang up $10,620. Also, a Cartier 750kt rose and white gold lady’s hand-assembled bangle bracelet with a fold-over clasp and bright polish finish, modified to include cross-intersecting bands of diamonds set in white gold, hammered for $10,030.

This was an online-only auction, with no in-person event to attend, but bidders were able to tune in to the live webcast on auction day at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com, to watch the lots close in real time. Internet bidding was provided by the Miller & Miller website, as well as the popular platform www.LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids were also accepted.

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has three more online-only auctions lined up for the winter and early spring. The first one is coming up quick: a Petroliana, Breweriana & Advertising auction scheduled for Saturday, December 4th. It will be followed by a Canadiana & Folk Art auction, featuring Part 2 of the Osler collection, on February 12th; and then a Music Machines, Toys & Advertising auction in March 2022 (date and time to be announced; watch website for details).

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and firm’s calendar of upcoming events, visit www.millerandmillerauctions.com.