Dust Control Systems Market – Trends & Scenario (2018–2023)

Chicago, 2021-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The dust control systems market is projected to reach USD 20.08 Billion by 2023 from USD 15.67 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. The rise in health awareness among consumers and rapid urbanization industrialization are expected to fuel the demand for dust control systems.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global market, in terms of value, in 2017, owing to the rising health awareness. The wide acceptance and availability of dust control systems, especially in countries such as Australia New Zealand, China, and India, along with their growth potential, are the major drivers contributing to the penetration of the market in the Asia Pacific dust control systems industry. Stringent government regulations for dust control to reduce pollution is driving the market for dust control systems in the region.

The key players in global dust control systems market include Nederman Holding (Sweden), Donaldson Company (US), and Illinois Tool Works (US). Other players in the market include Sly Filters (UK), Spraying Systems (US), CW Machine Worx (US), Dust Control Systems (UK), Colliery Dust Control (South Africa), Duztech AB (Sweden), Dust Control Technologies (US), Savic (Belgium), Heylo (Germany), BossTek (US), EmiControls (Italy), and Beltran Technologies (US).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=8793324

Based on type, the market for dust control systems has been segmented into wet and dry. The wet segment accounted for a larger market share of the global market in 2017. Wet dust control systems are further segmented into wet scrubbers and wet electrostatic precipitators. As wet electrostatic precipitators are used to treat sub-micron particulates, such as aerosols or fumes, their demand is expected to grow at a higher rate. The dry dust control systems are segmented into bag dust collectors, electrostatic dust collectors, vacuum dust collectors, modular dust collectors, and cyclone dust control systems. The electrostatic dust collectors segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, followed by the bag dust collectors segment.

By mobility, the market for dust control systems has been segmented into mobile controllers and fixed controllers. The mobile controllers segment dominated the global market with a relatively larger share in 2017. Mobile controllers include sub-types such as handheld, self-propelled, tractor-mounted, and trailed. Easy and efficient working of tractor-mounted dust control systems makes it the dominant and fastest-growing market, globally.