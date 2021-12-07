Fatty Amides Market – Global Forecast to 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the fatty amides market across different segments—type, product form, function, end-use industry, and region. The other objectives include providing detailed information regarding the main factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). It also aims to study the individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution of the various segments to the total market. The study also analyzes opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders. The study strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the fatty amides market begins with capturing data on key vendor revenues through secondary research and associations such as the Fatty Acid Consortium, American Cleaning Institute, and the Asean Oleochemical Manufacturers Group. Vendor offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall size of the global fatty amides market from the revenues of key players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. These data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

The market ecosystem includes various stakeholders involved in the supply chain of the fatty amides industry starting from raw material suppliers, research & development, and manufacturing. Post this, the marketing and sales of the products take place which is only possible if an efficient distribution channel is developed. Finally, the end products are made available to consumers. The global market for fatty amides market is dominated by players such as Croda International (UK), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia), Italmatch Chemicals (Italy), PMC Biogenix (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Fine Organics (India), Nippon Fine Chemical (Japan), Haihang Industry (China), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), and BASF (Germany)

Target Audience

Fatty amide material producers

Raw material producers and suppliers

Fatty amide distributors and traders

End-use sectors

Governments and R&D institutions

Associations and industry bodies

