HLA Typing for Transplant Market worth $968 million by 2025 : Growing number of transplant procedures

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the growing number of transplant procedures, and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics.

According to the new market research report “HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (Chimerism, Antibody Screening), End User (Hospital, Diagnolab, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the HLA Typing for Transplant Market is expected to reach USD 968 million by 2025 from USD 656 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the HLA typing for the transplants market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the total market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

The demand for transplant diagnostic products for HLA typing is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as technological advancements, the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, increased applications in patient profiling, and rising public-private investments to support product development. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities—especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

Based on the product, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on the product, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the global HLA typing for the transplants market in 2019. Factors such as the increasing patient emphasis on effective and early patient profiling during organ transplantation and the growing adoption of transplant diagnostic techniques (includes HLA typing) in related research studies are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, the molecular assays segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the HLA typing for the transplants market is segmented into molecular assay and non-molecular assay technology. The molecular assay technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as its varied applications in patient profiling, rising public-private investments to support product development, and increasing clinical evidence of its efficacy are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the application, the diagnostic application segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019.

Based on the application, the HLA typing for the transplants market is categorized into diagnostic and research applications. Diagnostic applications accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2019. Increasing adoption of molecular assay procedures for pathogen detection & histocompatibility testing, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and supportive government regulations to increase organ donations across major healthcare markets are the key factors supporting the growth of this application segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for the transplants market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the continuous commercialization of innovative transplant diagnostic products (includes HLA typing) coupled with ongoing advancements in the field of genomics and proteomics, recent discovery genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and communicable diseases.

Some of the prominent players in the HLA typing for the transplants market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CareDx, Inc. (US), and Immucor, Inc. (US). Others are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Luminex (US), Biofortuna (UK), Takara Bio (Japan), Omixon (Hungary), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Fujirebio, Inc. (Japan), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).

