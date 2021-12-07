Durian Fruit Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Durian Fruit Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global durian fruit market size is projected to touch USD 28.6 billion by 2025 and registering a 7.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to new report by Million Insights. The growth of this market is majorly driven by increasing demand for cross-cultural cuisine along with the expansion of the tourism industry. In addition, rising awareness related to health benefits of durian fruit among consumers is expected to spur product demand. This fruit helps to control sugar level and reduce the risk of cancer due to having an anti-oxidant, antidepressant and anti-aging properties.

Among products, the frozen pulp & paste dominated the market and held the largest market share of over 70.0%, in 2018. Only a few countries such as Thailand and Malaysia produce durian fruits and these countries export this pulp in frozen form worldwide, thereby this segment has gained the largest market share. The frozen pulp is very easy to consume instead of whole fruit which is again expected to augment segment growth. In addition, this product is used in several food products such as yogurt, pizza and ice cream due to increasing consumer willingness to experience exotic flavor.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of more than 96.0%, in 2018. Malaysia and Thailand are two major durian fruit producing countries across the globe. In terms of consumption China, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand are the key consumers.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the largest durian fruit market share of over 45.0%, in 2018 and projected to lead the market over the forecast period. However, the online sales channel is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of more than 9.0% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing influence of the internet and online websites are affecting the purchasing decisions of buyers due to the availability of discounts, offers and hassle-free product delivery.

The major players included in market are TRL (South East Asia) SdnBhd, Agri Foods Public Company Limited, Thai Interfresh Co., Ltd.Top Fruits SdnBhd, Sunshine International Co., Ltd., Grand World International Co., Ltd., Hernan Corporation, Chainoi Food Company Limited, and Charoen Pokphand Group.

Durian Fruit Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Americas

U.S.

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

Malaysia

China

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

U.K.

