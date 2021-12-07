Riding Boots Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Riding Boots Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global riding boots market size is projected to value USD 2.18 billion by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2025. The rising interest among the young population for sport, cruiser, and dirt bikes for recreational and adventure activities is anticipated to be the major driver for market growth. The increasing awareness for safety measures to safeguard against road accidents is expected to fuel the demand for different safety gear like riding boots.

Strict government policies catering to higher usage of safety gear like riding boots for pillions and riders are predicted to have a favorable impact on the industry. The increasing cases of road accidents are among the major threats for the authorities and the government which has encouraged them to introduce sustainable and effective safety measures. The adoption of these rules is expected to drive the demand for riding boots over the years. As stated by the World Health Organization (WHO) in its Global Status Report on Road Safety 2018, around 1.35 million people died in different road accidents in 2016. The increasing awareness for safe riding is predicted to surge the demand for bike shoes over the forecast duration.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period of 2019 to 2025 due to the stringent safety rules applied by the governments in countries like Japan, China, India, and South Korea.

Cruising and touring riding boots market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of road trips.

The online channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% for the period of 2019 to 2025 owing to its benefits like convenience and ease of shopping provided to the customers.

The key players in the market include Harley-Davidson, Inc., Alpinestars S.p.A, SULLIVAN’S INC., Dainese S.p.A, LeMans Corporation, FOX, TCX S.r.l., Royal Enfield, and FLY Racing.

Riding Boots Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Sport & Race Boots

Cruising & Touring Boots

Adventure & Dual Sport Boots

Riding Boots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

