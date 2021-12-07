U.S. Liquid Sodium Silicate (LSS) Market Size, Product Estimates and Trend Examination, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 07, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The U.S. liquid sodium silicate (LSS) market is expected to value at USD 657.9 million by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) as an adhesive in pulp and paper, and cement industry. Application of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) include for production of elastomers as a reinforcing filler and an adhesive in pulp and paper industry. These factors are expected to drive the growth of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the U.S. liquid sodium silicate market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the U.S. market.

Moreover, use of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) as adhesive or bonding agent in paper & paperboards industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of U.S. liquid sodium silicate industry over the next seven years. Liquid sodium silicate is dominating the entire sodium silicate sector with largest market share of the total production. Higher production capacity, rising number of supply & demand cycles and increasing import & export activities in the region are expected to foster the growth of U.S. liquid sodium silicate (LSS) market over the next seven years.

Moreover, easy availability of raw materials due to its natural abundance serves as a critical factor for sustained market growth. However, factors such as stringent the rules and regulations by local governments all across the globe owing to generation of chemical waste is predicted to negatively influence marker progress. Increasing adoption of liquid sodium silicate and its derivatives in various industry applications such as production of cements, ceramics, welding rods, agriculture, mining and water treatment are projected to stimulate industry growth over the next seven years.

The U.S. liquid sodium silicate (LSS) industry is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the application type such as detergents segment, catalysts, pulp & paper industry, elastomers segment and food & healthcare sector. The detergents is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the U.S. liquid sodium silicate market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. Growing popularity of liquid sodium silicate (LSS) in the detergents segment is attributed to its unique properties such as de-flocculation, anti-redeposition, emulsification and corrosion resistance. The pulp & paper industry segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the increasing use as an adhesive.

U.S. has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in pulp & paper industry, and food & healthcare sector. Other factor responsible for sustained market growth include increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established manufacturing infrastructure in the region. The key players in the U.S. liquid sodium silicate industry are PQ Co., OxyChem Co., PPG Industries, Inc., and W.R. Grace & Company.

