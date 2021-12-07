Freeze-Drying Market worth $7.3 billion by 2025 – Increasing demand for food preservation

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Freeze-Drying/Lyophilization Market by Type (Tray, Shell, Manifold), Scale of operation (Industrial, Lab, Pilot), Application (Food, Pharma & Biotech), Accessories (Loading & Unloading, Monitoring, Vacuum Systems, Drying Chambers) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global freeze-drying equipment market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2025 from USD 4.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2025.

Growth Drivers: Increasing demand for food preservation;

Lyophilization equipment is used for the preservation of various food products, such as fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, herbs and food flavorings, ice creams, and coffee. Freeze-dried foods do not need to be refrigerated or preserved with chemicals and can be reconstituted quickly and easily by adding water. Another major advantage of freeze-drying of food is its ability to produce clean, whole, and nutritious food ingredients with a highly prolonged shelf life (making food products versatile and accessible).

The use of freeze-dried foods is increasing for astronauts and military personnel, as conventional drying methods have major disadvantages. For instance, the high temperatures used can cause chemical or physical changes in food products, and their overall quality is not on par with freeze-dried food products. Considering these advantages, the use of freeze-drying as a food preservation technique is increasing across the globe.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The tray-style freeze dryers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on type, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is classified into tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, and shell (rotary) freeze dryers. In 2019, the tray-style freeze dryers segment accounted for the largest share of 72.1%. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the increasing demand for contract manufacturing and contract lyophilization services in the pharmaceutical industry, the growing commercialization of labile drugs, and the rising demand for freeze-dried food products. Tray-style freeze dryers are also larger than manifold and rotary freeze dryers, enabling them to dry products in bulk.

The industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on scale of operation, the freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into industrial-scale lyophilization equipment, pilot-scale lyophilization equipment, and laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment. In 2019, the industrial-scale lyophilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share of 68.2% of the market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the high standard of quality provided by industrial-scale lyophilization equipment. Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment can also be customized as per process requirements.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Some of the prominent players in Freeze-Drying Market are GEA Group (Germany), Azbil Corporation (Japan), Shanghai Tofflon Science Technology Co., Ltd. (China), IMA S.p.A. (Italy), SP Industries, Inc. (US), HOF Enterprise Group (Germany), Labconco Corporation (US), Martin Christ Gefriertrocknungsanlagen GmbH (Germany), Millrock Technology, Inc. (US), and OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The freeze-drying/lyophilization equipment market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, the Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 34.6% of the market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period. The large share of the Asia Pacific regional segment can be attributed to the rising number of investments in this region, growth in R&D expenditure, and geographic expansion of lyophilization equipment companies in this region. Moreover, the presence of major players in the lyophilization market in the APAC region and the expansion of the manufacturing units of leading pharma companies in this region is expected to boost the market growth in this region in the forecast period.

