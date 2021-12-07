Silicon Tuners Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2031!!

According to the latest research by Fact. MR., global shipment of silicon tuners into all end-use device categories is predicted to expand at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period, 2021-2031. Since late 2019, silicon tuners have been shipped in large volume into television sets. Industry leaders are already ramping up fifth generation products and experiencing ample demand.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Silicon Tuners market.

The Silicon Tuners Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

STMicroelectronics

Max Linear

Maxim Integrated

Alps Alpine and Sony

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Key Segments

By Type Analog Digital Hybrid

By Maximum Frequency Less than 250 MHz 250-500 MHz 500-750 MHz 750-1000 MHz Above 1000 MHz

By Noise Figure Below 4.5 dB 4.5-5.5 dB 5.5-7.5 dB Above 7.5 dB

By Operating Supply Voltage Below 1.5 V 1.5 – 3 V Above 3 V

By Maximum Frequency Cut Tape Mouse Reel Tray Tube

By Application Cable modems Cable TV (CATV) set-top boxes (analog and digital) CATV Media Gateway Cable modem + router Multi-room STB (Media Center) Cable modem with integrated Voice-over-IP (VoIP) Computer TV tuner cards (analog and digital) Analog TV sets Digital terrestrial TV sets Digital terrestrial adapters Others

By End-use Industry Type Consumer electronics IT and telecommunication Others



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

