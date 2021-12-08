EPSCO India Promise to Offer Clean & Healthy Living Environments

Posted on 2021-12-08 by in Environment // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — EPSCO promise to offer clean & healthy living environments for every individual, whether they are at schools, offices, factories, hospitals, malls, eateries, airports or simply at home.

EPSCO India commenced its journey in 2000. Starting with a goal of environment restoration & protection services, it transformed into a complete environment restoration & protection Service company with a wide service portfolio including Residential & Commercial. EPSCO has been an enduring service company in India and has won the trust of thousands of consumers with its high-quality service.

EPSCO’s team consists of highly skilled and experienced industry professionals, with deep expertise & specialized domain knowledge, and it has the largest team of IAQ experts and NADCA certified Professionals in India. The culture of documenting learning helps to offer the fastest turn-around time and most professional work even while managing the most complex or diverse commercial & industrial jobs, meeting government norms & global standards.

They have been able to develop new techniques and acquire a wide range of cutting edge machines that have helped them to surpass all the competitors in terms of quality services. EPSCO provides services like HVAC Duct Cleaning, Coil Defender, Kitchen Duct Cleaning, Laundry Duct Cleaning, IAQ Audits & Solutions, Cleanroom Validation, Asbestos Abatement, Fire & Flood Restoration and much more. They also do Covid 19 Sanitization services for preparing safe workplaces to post COVID-19 Pandemic. They do everything systematically and professionally.

EPSCO promise to offer clean & healthy living environments for every individual, whether they are at schools, offices, factories, hospitals, malls, eateries, airports or simply at home.

Media Contact

EPSCO India
Shagufa Parkar
Email: shagufa@epscoindia.com
Contact No: +91 98204 20126
Address: Sunflower Building, Ambedkar Chowk, Goregaon (East), Mumbai- 400 063
Website: https://epscoindia.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution