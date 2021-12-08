EPSCO India Promise to Offer Clean & Healthy Living Environments

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — EPSCO promise to offer clean & healthy living environments for every individual, whether they are at schools, offices, factories, hospitals, malls, eateries, airports or simply at home.

EPSCO India commenced its journey in 2000. Starting with a goal of environment restoration & protection services, it transformed into a complete environment restoration & protection Service company with a wide service portfolio including Residential & Commercial. EPSCO has been an enduring service company in India and has won the trust of thousands of consumers with its high-quality service.

EPSCO’s team consists of highly skilled and experienced industry professionals, with deep expertise & specialized domain knowledge, and it has the largest team of IAQ experts and NADCA certified Professionals in India. The culture of documenting learning helps to offer the fastest turn-around time and most professional work even while managing the most complex or diverse commercial & industrial jobs, meeting government norms & global standards.

They have been able to develop new techniques and acquire a wide range of cutting edge machines that have helped them to surpass all the competitors in terms of quality services. EPSCO provides services like HVAC Duct Cleaning, Coil Defender, Kitchen Duct Cleaning, Laundry Duct Cleaning, IAQ Audits & Solutions, Cleanroom Validation, Asbestos Abatement, Fire & Flood Restoration and much more. They also do Covid 19 Sanitization services for preparing safe workplaces to post COVID-19 Pandemic. They do everything systematically and professionally.

EPSCO promise to offer clean & healthy living environments for every individual, whether they are at schools, offices, factories, hospitals, malls, eateries, airports or simply at home.

EPSCO India

Shagufa Parkar

Email: shagufa@epscoindia.com

Contact No: +91 98204 20126

Address: Sunflower Building, Ambedkar Chowk, Goregaon (East), Mumbai- 400 063

Website: https://epscoindia.com/