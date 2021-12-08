Healing revolution through energy healing- How does it benefit you?

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The human body is very much similar to a machine, running on an energy system that is in sync with its environment. According to the proponents of the energy or “Qi” system, any obstruction in the flow of this energy, resulting in imbalances to the mind, body, and soul. To help people deal with these blockages in their energy flow, energy healers often recommend a powerful, yet pleasant therapy, which allows individuals to connect with their lifeforce.

Although there are various schools of energy healing, it largely follows similar concepts. During a therapy session, the energy healer uses gentle touch or performs the healing from a distance, guiding the patient on breathing regulation and positive intention and thereby encouraging the body’s natural ability to heal. The healers help redirect your lifeforce to bring a positive shift in your physical, mental and emotional health and wellbeing.

“Energy healing is nothing short of a transformative experience,” says Hanan Al Sammak, founder and healer at the HAC institute in Dubai. “Utilizing your inner energy will not only heal you of physical, mental, and emotional wounds but also aid you in overcoming limiting behaviors.”

With that said, people may have different reactions to energy healings. Some people experience sensations of moving energy, gently coaxing them into deep relaxation while others describe the experience as an emotional release. At the end of a healing session, patients may feel supported and nurtured, or may even develop insights into problematic areas of their lives.

“Energy is intertwined with our very being, which is why any trauma or toxins we carry, whether physical, emotional or psychological, deters or blocks the energy system,” continues Hanan. “This also works both ways. By releasing the blocked energies through therapeutic healing, any diseases or trauma you carry can be solved, one step at a time. ”

Combining holistic therapies such as energy healing with conventional treatments can help optimize your overall health and well-being. If you are new to energy healing and want to learn more about it, book a free consultation today with HAC Institute Dubai.