Theta Healing: A miraculous way to learn about your mind and body

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — For a long time, meditation has been one of the fundamental techniques therapists relied on to help people overcome mental and emotional trauma and difficulties. One of the most effective meditation training techniques that are widely used is ThetaHealing. Created by Vianna Stibal back in 1995, Theta Healing is built on a person’s natural intuition by changing the brain wave cycle to theta waves, which allows them to explore their emotional energy and how it affects their overall wellbeing. Utilizing the spiritual philosophy for improving and evolving mind, body, and spirit, ThetaHealing can completely rewire the way you think, act and see the world, letting you grow and become a better version of yourself.

Today, several centers in Dubai offer Theta Healing. Hanan Al Sammak, founder and Theta healer at the HAC institute in Dubai says, “People wish to heal from all sorts of things. Some may be undergoing emotional trauma, some others may be feeling rejected due to failures in life. Mental breakdowns are very real, which is why it is important to seek help at the right time.”

During a ThetaHealing session, the practitioner will access the theta brain waves to identify blockages within you and gently guide you to release them. By understanding what is holding you back and learning to let it go by embodying positive feelings and beliefs, you will be able to tackle illness or remove roadblocks and limiting beliefs in your mind. Through this unique meditation and spiritual healing technique, you will feel closer and aligned with the Creator.

“I have had first-hand experience of the wonders of ThetaHealing,” continues Hanan. “My mind, body, and soul experienced a transformation like nothing I have ever imagined, empowering me to live my life to its fullest. Today, I am more than blessed to be a Thetahealer and a life coach, providing support and guidance to others, helping heal their emotional wounds. “

ThetaHealing is widely used in conjunction with conventional medicine to help people find a cure for their physical ailments while tending to their psychological and emotional issues alongside. Through ThetaHealing, you will overcome limiting beliefs, attain personal freedom, treat and heal trauma, gain confidence, manifest dreams and goals and live a harmonious life with others and oneself. Book your first appointment today at HAC institute to experience the miraculous journey to self-realization through ThetaHealing.