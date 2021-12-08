7 Most Common Sports Injuries To The Foot and Ankle

London, UK, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — From basketball to soccer, track and field to baseball, a number of sports require intensive jumping and running. And it comes as no surprise why about a quarter of sports injuries involve the foot and the ankle. While most injuries can be treated without surgical interventions, there are instances when the services of a foot surgeon London are required.

This article rounds up the most common sports injuries to the foot and ankle.

Ankle sprain. One of the most frequent injuries that an ankle specialist London encounters is a sprained ankle. When you experience a sudden twisting of your foot while engaging in a sports activity, it can tear or stretch a ligament in the ankle.

Achilles tendonitis or tear. The Achilles tendon — the largest tendon in the human body — links calf muscles to the bone in your heel. When this tendon becomes overused, it can experience inflammation. Many athletes suffer from this condition; in some cases, it requires surgery to be treated.

Fracture. According to a foot surgeon London, athletes are susceptible to stress fractures of the foot because of the excessive force that their feet receive over time. These fractures can also happen if an athlete had a sudden change of routine. If the stress has specifically impacted the ankle, the affected bone/bones can swell or get deformed.

Heel spur. This refers to the calcium buildup in the arches of a person’s foot. Commonly affecting those with too-high or too-low arches, this condition is commonly developed when someone repetitively runs on hard surfaces, especially without wearing proper footwear.

Neuroma. This injury happens when you have a pinched nerve in your foot. Though the exact cause is still not identified, the neuroma is often attributed to the inflammation or stress that a foot encounters when someone overuses this part of their body. Like the injury stated above, this is also common among people whose feet have high or low arches.

Plantar fasciitis. This refers to the inflammation of the fascia tissue found in the arch of a foot. It can happen as a result of intensive feet-assisted activities such as running. Around two million people are estimated to have plantar fasciitis, which can bring forth sharp pain to the patient’s heel.

Shin splints. Common among runners, shin splints are a result of too much use of the leg muscles and bones. It typically happens when someone, especially an athlete, suddenly injects a change in their routine (e.g. They attempt to run a few more miles in one of their training sessions).

Consult with Londons’ Most Trusted Foot and Ankle Specialist

Have you obtained any of the abovementioned sports foot and ankle injuries? Achieve speedy recovery and return to the game in your best shape with the help of Mr Martin Klinke. As a leading foot and ankle specialist London, he conducts a careful diagnosis of your condition and implements the most appropriate treatment plan. He’s a full-time orthopaedic surgeon at the London Foot & Ankle Centre and London Bridge Orthopaedics and is trusted by many athletes when it comes to reconstructive foot and ankle surgery.

To know more about him, visit https://www.footanklelondon.com. To book an appointment, reach out via 020 7403 4162 or email them at gay.munn@tlfac.co.uk or coral.mellish@tlfac.co.uk.