Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Nirmal Industrial Controls Pvt. Ltd. Wins the prestigious Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2021 award under the category Engineering & Machinery (excluding auto components) – SME sector!

We at Nirmal are proud to add yet another feather to our cap – we have won the  Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2021 award under the category Engineering & Machinery (excluding auto components) – SME sector, organized by Dun & Bradstreet, on 24th November 2021.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hit small and mid-sized businesses the hardest. Harnessing the entrepreneurial spirit by actively seeking out change, embedding a culture of innovation, focusing on timely and high-quality service and continuous improvement has helped stand-out businesses create a winning strategy. With this context, D&B had set the theme for the Business Enterprises of Tomorrow 2021 event as ‘Business Enterprises of Tomorrow: Celebrating the Spirit of Entrepreneurship’.

We are grateful to the jury members for their contribution towards selecting the winners of Business Excellence Awards 2021

  • Somasundaram PR – Regional CEO, World Gold Council
  • Aravamudan Krishnakumar – Former Managing Director, State Bank of India
  • Sanjeev Nandwani – Former Additional DGFT and Zonal Development Commissioner, SEZ’s of East and North East India, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

for identifying and appreciating SMEs like ourselves, who through their achievements and growth have contributed towards empowering India.

In keeping with three of our core values of Teamwork, Trust & Freedom, and Respect For Every Individual, we at Nirmal have always believed, and ceaselessly worked towards, empowering everyone of our team members to become the best version of themselves. Our sincere gratitude is also therefore towards our empowered team for making this recognition possible!

About Nirmal Industrial Controls: Starting in 1973, Nirmal has emerged as Pioneer and Leader in design & manufacturing of Self Actuated Pressure Control Valves, Pressure Safety Valves, Tank Blanketing systems, Fuel Gas Conditioning, Regulating & Metering Systems. Headquartered at Mumbai, Nirmal group has four manufacturing facilities in western part of India. Nirmal has extensive sales and service network across India, Middle east, Africa & Southeast Asia. Nirmal has consistently delivered it’s expertise in providing optimum solutions to all major industries namely Oil & Gas, Petrochemical & Refineries, Pharmaceutical, Steel & Power, Food & Dairy, Plastic and Nuclear Power Industries, aptly justifying its tag of “Expertise that delivers”.

