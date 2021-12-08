Naayaab Interiors has moved to a New Store in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Naayaab Interiors local store in (Bombay Gas Light Stores, Asilmetta Jn. Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530003, India) has been moved from the existing premises to a new location at (CBM Compound, D.No. 9-24-1, 1st Floor, Aarif Optical Plaza, Rama Talkies Rd, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530003, India) on November 1st, 2021.

Naayaab Interiors new store is located at:

CBM Compound, D.No. 9-24-1, 1st Floor, Aarif Optical Plaza, Rama Talkies Rd, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530003, India.

Telephone Number: 0990 831 8075

Home Furniture: 6300483812

Office Furniture: 7032485870

The range of products offered by Naayaab Interiors is unchanged.

For the past 15 years, we have served customers with quality furniture in South India. As Naayaab Interiors continue to flourish, we are thrilled to expand at our new Rama Talkies Road location apart from the main branch on the 1st floor of Bombay Gaslight Stores, Sampath Vinayak Road.

This new location symbolizes our long-term commitment to being a “World Class Furnishing Brand,” allowing us to serve the demands of our local customers and staff even better.

About Naayaab Interiors:

Naayaab Interiors is one of the leading furniture stores in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. We are a manufacturing company, providing furniture for the home and office with assured quality, durability and warranty. For 15 years, we have been serving the city’s industrial, office & home furniture requirements.

We have a huge range of customizable products in the latest designs and utmost comfort to fit every client’s demand at their budget. We currently have a sale up to 40% off on office furniture and 30% off on home furniture. With popular brands dealing like Spacewood and Kurl-on, Naayaab Interiors continues to deliver high-quality furniture at your doorstep while maintaining all the precautions professionally. We will assist you in selecting the perfect furnishings to complement your style!

Contact us now and get a good deal on quality furniture exclusively at Naayaab Interiors.

Source Link: https://www.naayaabinteriors.in/naayaab-interiors-has-moved-to-a-new-store-in-visakhapatnam/