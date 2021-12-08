Welcome to Cork Hygeine Ltd

Cork, Ireland, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cork Hygiene Ltd is the “one-stop-shop” for all your cleaning chemicals, PPE, hygiene and safety requirements. As a member of the Jangro Group, the largest and fastest growing group of independent distributors of janitorial supplies, we are able to offer a comprehensive range of products and services at very competitive prices.

We give free advice on all aspects of product use and suitability, as well as offering staff training for customers in the correct and safe use of products supplied.

Since our foundation in 1989, we have built our reputation by consistently achieving a high level of customer satisfaction with our quality service. If you’d like to get in touch, call our friendly and experienced team on (021) 4341411 today.

We look forward to the opportunity of doing business with you! Save Time & Buy Online!

