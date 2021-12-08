London, UK, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — How would you like to learn from industry leaders at a conference by the nation’s leading Dementia professional organization? The largest group for 14th International Conference on Vascular Dementia with more than 300 professional and student attendees.

Vascular Dementia 2022 is your opportunity to develop your skills, share ideas, learn fresh ways to grow yourself and your research, all while immersing yourself in a fostered community of professionals and resources that can enhance career knowledge.

Attend for sessions, keynotes and networking, and keep coming back for the killer opportunity to connect with leading Dementia Researchers, Doctors, Vendors and Company Managers.

Stay tuned for details about what Vascular 2022 has to offer!

Attendees Can:

Take advantage of opportunities to learn insights about vascular dementia from a variety of oral and poster presentations.

Meet and network with dementia ranging from students to deans , faculty , and researchers .

Attend prominent plenary sessions about recent advancements in vascular dementia.

All submitted conference papers will be peer reviewed by competent reviewers.

Conference Date: March 11-12, 2022 London, UK

Abstract Submission Deadline: December 20, 2021

Early Bird Registration End: December 23, 2021

Abstract Submission / Registration: contact[@]conferenceseries.com

General Queries: contact[@]conferenceseries.com