Hyderabad, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kreative Organics are a renowned manufacturer, supplier and exporter of Sodium Picosulphate and various pharmaceuticals Industries in the form of Tablets, capsules etc. So we are named as Best Sodium Picosulphate Manufacturers in India, Hyderabad. Sodium picosulfate is also known as sodium picosulphate which is a contact stimulant laxative used as a treatment for constipation. This Sodium Picosulphate is used to clean out the intestines before surgery.

Sodium Picosulphate comes as whichever in the form of powder in packets that must be mixed with water before taking or as a fluid in bottles then it is ready to drink. Nausea, vomiting, headache, or stomach pain are some side effects caused due to this medication. We are aided by qualified chemist whose main aim is to bring the elements as exact requirements of our valuable clients. We offer a wide collection of products across the globe. We are an R&D-focused company and have industrialized processes for all our products in-house. We always trust in the quality and thus participated in a state-of-the-art WHO GMP certified facility. we are Best Sodium Picosulphate Manufacturers in India