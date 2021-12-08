Integrative Systems Upgraded its Service Offerings to Enhance Customer Experience

Itasca, IL, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Integrative Systems is one of the leading companies in the USA that offers application modernization and business consulting services. Moreover, Integrative Systems is a silver business partner of IBM. The company today announced to upgrade its service offerings.

The company now offers upgrade services in IBM iSeries AS400, .Net Development, and Custom Software Development services.

The company has 1000+ clients worldwide and is well known in the USA and Canada for its quality services. Meanwhile, the decision to upgrade to existing services offering was taken after reviewing the customer demands and services in this field. By upgrading the services, Integrative aims to address the business challenges with a wide range of services and solutions available in real-time.

“With 100% focus on helping the customers with world-class services and help them achieve their IT goals. The services and solutions from Integrative Systems will enable customers to leverage and extend the value that resides within their existing technologies. We are looking forward to joining hands with a group of people having similar commitments, says the CEO of Integrative Systems”.

Integrative Systems is where companies worldwide can offer solutions to their various problems about IBM iSeries, .Net Development, JDA MMS, and Custom Software Development. This includes – application modernization solutions, new integration, and consulting services. Integrative Systems leverage modern infrastructure and offer modern technologies for web and mobile apps. This enhancement will increase the market value and demand among the customers looking for best-in-class services. Furthermore, they will also benefit from two decades of experience in serving companies globally.

At Integrative Systems, we are happy to upgrade our services and connect with IBM, says the CEO of Integrative Systems. IBM’s significant resources and technologies allow us to gain new insights into customer service, employees, and solutions. By partnering with IBM, we can confidently look ahead to have a clear path forward.

Visit: www.integrativesystems.com