Dômes Clim Services Delivers Consistently High Quality Plumbing Solutions

Plumbing repair specialist Dômes Clim Services is quickly becoming the go-to solutions provider in Puy-de-Dôme department for commercial and domestic clients thanks to its high-spec services.

As a well-regarded plumbing repair and installation company, it always puts customers first in delivering a host of options and to minimize the impact on their lives as much as possible.

Based in Clermont-Ferrand and registered with the city’s Chamber of Trades, their various services include heating system installation and troubleshooting, replacing water heaters, repairing valves, siphon or flush leaks, dealing with blocked drains and water issues, as well as HVAC installation and repair services.

As clogged pipes can cause damage, such as a flood of dirty water in your home, Dômes Clim Services operates a 24/7 emergency operation so they can respond quickly and professionally to resolve any issues.

“Our intervention team arrives at your place in less than half an hour,” said a company official. “Our technicians will detect the origin of the problem and then carry out the necessary repairs. In some cases, it is necessary to replace part or all of the piping.”

They also provide qualified professionals who can carry out various plumbing jobs, such as designing a plan for connections in such a way as to produce practical installations combined with an aesthetic visual rendering. They are able to replace kitchen or bathroom mixer taps, replace sanitary facilities or even install thermodynamic tanks and water heaters.

Dômes Clim Services is also available to conduct maintenance of several devices, such as boilers, heat pumps or even the water heater and the thermodynamic balloon.

Their services have been highly praised by a number of clients. “Excellent professional! Intervention of a very high quality and…strongly recommended,” commented J. Reboisson

Caroline Batut added: “In the middle of August, we were able to benefit from efficient and rapid troubleshooting as well as sound advice. We recommend the services of Dômes Clim.

For more information on Dômes Clim Services, visit https://domesclimservices.com/. For more questions or to inquire about an appointment, please call +33 754 059 760 or email clermont78@hotmail.fr.