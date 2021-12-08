PartsBadger Expands Capabilities with Sheet Metal Fabrication

Cedarburg, WI, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — PartsBadger is now offering sheet metal fabrication services to all their customers. After receiving many inquiries about the service, Roy Dietsch, CEO of PartsBadger, made the decision to expand their capabilities to sheet metal fabrication.

“Our vision of streamlining manufacturing services so that companies can accelerate their innovation is taking another leap forward by adding this critical service. On-demand sheet metal and fabrication is an important complementary service we can now offer alongside our machining, 3D printing, and light assembly services. We believe that by offering full service solutions to our customers, we can help add diversity, flexibility, and responsiveness allowing our customers to develop and deliver products faster than before.” -Roy Dietsch, CEO, PartsBadger

PartsBadger will offer these services: Laser Cutting, Bending & Forming, Tapping, CNC Routing, and Deburring. Laser Cutting services will be at a cost-effective price with a final product featuring super clean edges, tight tolerances, and a beautifully crafted finished product. This service will be used with the company’s CAD software to be precise to the original design.

PartsBadger, an ever-growing company, will also expand in ways that very few other companies are currently servicing. By offering Bending & Forming, PartsBadger will be making manufacturing more accessible to all customers on an improved timeline. They can use a wide variety of materials to create the products that the customers ask for. These materials include stainless steel, aluminum, alloys, carbons, and galvanized steel.

This expansion is another example of how PartsBadger’s innovation led to being ranked #525 on Inc. Magazine’s Annual 5000 list in 2021. Other innovative ideas like instant quoting and 24/7 manufacturing have led to a 936% three-year revenue growth and separation from the competition. By expanding to sheet metal fabrication services, their revenue growth will continue to rise. This will be a company to watch for years to come.

About PartsBadger

PartsBadger produces CNC manufactured parts to customer specifications for just about every industry, including but not limited to: Healthcare, Medical, Bioscience, Aerospace, Consumer Products, and Research & Development. PartsBadger offers a revolutionary change to the way people and businesses source their custom parts. PartsBadger is an online machine shop offering custom CNC parts for entrepreneurs, engineers, product designers, manufacturers, and makers. Instant 24/7 quotes and our aggressively low pricing removes the barriers to innovation faced by the dreamers and doers who need machined parts.

CONTACT:

Brandon Spenneberg

Media Liaison

262-421-6343

brandon@parts-badger.com

About Sheet Metal

Sheet metal is defined as any type of metal that can become flattened pieces with a variety of thicknesses and is one of the fundamental forms of metalworking. Sheet metal fabrication is a form of the subtractive manufacturing process to create a desired and usable part. During this process, material is removed via a cutting process by mechanical, water or laser machines. Typically, stainless steel or aluminum are the metals used but can also include alloys, carbons, and galvanized steels.