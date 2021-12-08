7 Interior Design Tips To Build A Comfortable Home For A Growing Family

Edinburgh, Scotland, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Every house has its own look and character. The home of a bachelor or bachelorette would look different from that of a newly married couple. There are also special considerations that professionals like interior designers in Edinburgh take into account if what you’re building is a comfortable home for a growing family.

Here are seven interior design tips to help you create a residential space for your household.

Buy multipurpose furniture. The interior design needs of families change over time. This is why it’s wise to invest in pieces of furniture that perform just one function. For example, instead of buying a traditional crib, you can opt for one that can be converted into a bed for toddlers. The number one rule in creating a home for a growing family is thinking long-term.

Choose durable, kid-friendly materials for your furniture. Youngsters are innately playful and inquisitive. And it’s you who need to prepare for the running around and climbing that they’d do within your home. To keep your furniture protected, choose those made of materials that can handle the wear and tear from these activities. More importantly, you have to make sure that they are safe for kids (e.g. They have no sharp edges).

Paint your walls with a finish that’s easy to clean. Many homeowners struggle cleaning walls scribbled on by toddlers. If you want to save yourself from this hassle, choose a paint finish that’s easier to wash. For instance, you should choose an eggshell finish over their flat or matte sheen counterpart.

Allot adequate storage space. Keep your home clutter-free by increasing your storage solutions. Apart from your kids’ wardrobe, take into account their toys and other accessories.

Put those photos and artwork on display. If you ask interior designers Edinburgh, displaying family photos is one of the simplest ways of personalising one’s space. As your family grows, you’ll be creating memories that you can fondly look back on when you and your kids get older. So don’t waste those snaps and put them on display on your wall or shelves. If your children did some colouring or drawing, you can also showcase them in their rooms.

Keep fragile items out of reach. Speaking of displays, make sure that those fragile ones are located in areas that your kids can’t easily access. You might not want those precious ceramics to get broken — and cause injury to your young ones.

Don’t forget to create a space for yourself. Though you now have a growing family, you still have to spend some quality time with yourself and your partner. And this means creating a space where you can recharge and keep your personal valuables (e.g. Your collection of entertainment memorabilia).

