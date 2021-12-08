India at its Political Crossroad – “The Alternative Narrative”

THE ALTERNATIVE NARRATIVE book by JADABESWAR BHATTACHARJEE

published by WALNUT PUBLICATION

Kolkata, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — “Every truth has two sides; it is as well to look at both, before we commit ourselves to either”

– Aesop

Walnut Publication – is proud to publish Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee’s Third book ‘The Alternative Narrative’

Politically India is standing at a crossroad now. More than seven decades after independence, India is slowly but steadily coming out of the British intellectual slavery to become a nation by reclaiming its own ethos and culture which are thousands of years old. This present paradigm shift necessitates transformation and change in the narrative of India.

‘The Alternative Narrative’ by Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee is a compilation of eighteen articles on different contentious topics. Each topic has a prevailing narrative. But the author, in the book, has given the other side of each such narrative. The present India’s paradigm shift necessitates transformation and change in the narrative of India too. The book tries to give a hint to that effect.

Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee who was born and brought up in Assam has served in Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Kolkata and retired from the Central Health Service as a Higher Administrative Grade officer after 35 years of service. He evolved in writing on politico-religious issues and sociological topics after his retirement. The Alternative Narrative’ is his third book this year. He is a ‘Bhakt’ of glorious Indian civilization, which is at least ten thousand years old. This is his Third book. First two books were published this year (2021) only. The first book was titled “Politically Incorrect Point of View” (ISBN: 978-93-90541-92-8), the second book was titled “Politics, Bong and Faith” (ISBN: 978-93-90846-24-5) and the fourth book, which is under publication, is titled “The West Bengal Saga”. The main area of interest of Jadabeswar Bhattacharjee is political Islam and history of Islam. He is enjoying his retired life in Kolkata and NCR. His love and interest for religion and politics and history of Isam are shown in this book.