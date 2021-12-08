The History of the Bangles and Bracelets – The Incredible Story Behind These Fashion Staples

Greensboro, North Carolina, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The bangle is an important item of wedding jewelry for many Indian brides, though the meaning and significance vary from region to region and family to family. Glass bangles are meant to represent safety and luck in marriage. Depending on the bride’s origins and family traditions, she may be found wearing gold-plated iron bangles, green bangles.

The History of the Bangle

The popular bangle-style bracelet, characterized as a circular and rigid bracelet, dates back to as early as 2600 BC. The ancient accessory holds cultural significance that dates back nearly 5,000 years to the Mohenjo-Daro settlements on the banks of the Indus River in what is Pakistan today.

In 1973, a British archeologist discovered a statue of a teenage girl in an archeological excavation of Mohenjo-Daro. The 4,500-year-old statue is called the “Dancing Girl” and she is depicted in the nude except for an arm that is entirely covered in bangles. This evidence of bangles is noted as the first instance of the accessory as a part of human culture.

The Symbolism Behind the Bangle

Different Styles of Bracelets

Despite its sacred importance in many cultures, the bangle has evolved over time to reflect different styles and trends.

The Bangle Begins Its Rise

In the 1960s and ’70s, the bangle was still associated with women of high social status who were based in the west. However, the fashion item gained popularity for women in India who had started to wear the metal bracelet for a more functional purpose. The wearing of the bracelet is said to have started as a way for women to manage their wealth as their marriage wealth increased. The bangle bracelet became a way for Indian women to strengthen the value of their marriage and so it became a status symbol in many Indian communities.

Conclusion

These little known facts about bangles provide fascinating insight into the history of fashion and the world’s past. The connection between fashion and the roots of our culture is not something that is usually acknowledged as easily as it is by women who have worn the accessories for generations.

Bangles are a unique blend of both material and design that represent beauty, utility, and good fortune. Hopefully, these little-known facts about bangles will offer you an intriguing new perspective on one of our favorite fashion accessories.

The Bangle was originally created in India over 5,000 years ago, but there is no proof that the bangles that you and I use are from India. The bangles that are meant to be worn on your wrists are incredibly rare.