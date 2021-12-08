Creative Biogene: The Premier Integrated Mitoepigenetics Services Provider

New York, United States, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — As a pioneering biotech company engaged in mitochondrial research, Creative Biogene focuses on providing high-quality mitochondrial products and services, as well as proprietary technology to boost research in mitochondria-related development. Recently, Creative Biogene declared the release of its one-stop and in-depth comprehensive mitoepigenetics services for global customers to facilitate their cutting-edge studies around mitochondria.

Mitoepigentics refers to the epigenetic modification of genes encoded by mitochondria and the epigenetic regulation of mitochondria by other metabolites. Some factors that can affect mitochondrial epigenetics include the expression of nuclear-encoded mitochondrial genomes, mtDNA mutations, and even exposure to environmental pollutants and dietary nutrition. Since mitoepigenetics has emerged as an important regulatory mode that is related to human physiology and disorders, such as stemness, neurodegenerative diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic diseases, Creative Biogene’s mitoepigenetics services can help scientific communities shade light on the clinical diagnosis and prevention of these diseases.

At present, Creative Biogene’s main services for mitochondrial epigenetics include mitochondrial DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation, physiological and pathological modification of mitochondrial epigenetics, and mitochondrial epigenetics that are used as biomarkers and new therapeutic targets. In addition, the interaction between mitochondria and nuclei, the use of mitochondrial epigenetic products as biomarkers, and the effects of environment and nutritious diet on mitochondrial epigenetics are also services that Creative Biogene can provide to customers around the world.

Over the years, Creative Biogene has been dedicated to offering the “gold standard” mitoepigenetics services to assist clients to conduct better mitochondrial research. Scientists in Creative Biogene have extensive experience and expertise in mitochondrial epigenetics research from project communication and design to in-depth professional data analysis. With a professional team and strict quality control, the data and results are reliable and trustworthy.

“Epigenetic regulation has been proved to be an important biological process that participates in tumorigenesis and carcinogenesis, and epigenetic biomarkers and targets can be applied in diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of these diseases.” Said a senior scientist in Creative Biogene, “our company has been committed to mitochondrial research for years. Lately, we optimize our mitoepigenetics services to save customers time and money. Except the content displayed on our website, we also provide customized mitochondrial research services to meet their special requirements.”

