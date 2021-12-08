Savvy Shoppers Encouraged to Save on MacBook Air 11 at Mac of All Trades

Tampa, FL, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The release of Apple’s MacBook Air with its M1 chip put the Air nearly on par with the smaller MacBook Pro models. Modern 13-inch MacBook Air models are fast, powerful, and offer impressive battery life, and when they were released in 2017, the 11-inch MacBook Air was discontinued.

While the modern 13-inch MacBook Air models are miracles of modern technical engineering, the 11-inch MacBook Air Mac laptops shouldn’t be overlooked. For many users, they offer all of the technology, functionality and features necessary for a quality experience, and, when purchased at the proper venue, can save buyers significantly.

Later generations of MacBook Air 11-inch models, such as the 2015 MacBook Air 11, featured a 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.6GHz. They were also configurable up to 2.2GHz. These 11-inch models were also available with up to 256GB flash storage but were configurable up to 512GB. They also came with 4GB of memory.

Their bright, vibrant displays were also something to be appreciated. Their backlit, LED TFT Displays supported resolutions of up to 1280×720, supporting millions of colors as well. They also came with 720p FaceTime HD Cameras.

These powerful little laptops also came with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi equipped and pre-loaded with more than 20 useful, user-friendly applications, including but not limited to Photos, iMovie, iBooks, Notes, Reminders and many more. It’s also well-known for its great battery life. Apple’s specifications suggest the 2015 MacBook Air 11 had a battery life of up to 9 hours of wireless surfing or 10 hours of movie playback.

Does it offer the same speed, performance, or battery life as the current 13-inch Air, or is its screen as vibrant and lucid as the current Air’s Retina Display? No, but the current version sells for $1,000 or more at retail price. Interested customers can get a MacBook Air 11 for a fraction of that price.

For years now, Mac of All Trades has been saving customers around the country on Apple technology, including used MacBook Air models. All of the products they sell are thoroughly inspected, tested and restored, and come with a 1-year warranty.

Those looking for a new Apple laptop should consider whether the cost of a new one really corresponds to the value delivered. Many users who simply need a new laptop for web surfing, light work, and sending out emails may find everything they need in an older MacBook Air – at a small fraction of the price.

Customers interested in learning more about the Apple devices and products sold by Mac of All Trades are encouraged to visit their website, MacofAllTrades.com, or to contact their customer service team for further assistance at 800-581-8987.