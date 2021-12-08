Lark on Main Offers Apartments for Rent in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, Virginia, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on Main is pleased to announce they offer apartments for rent in Charlottesville, VA, for students attending the University of Virginia. The comfortable apartment complex ensures students can live an independent lifestyle while staying close to campus for attending their classes and on-campus activities.

At Lark on Main, students can choose their living arrangements from various floor plans, including studio and one-bedroom apartments for students who prefer to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom options to share with friends or random roommates through the roommate matching service. All apartments include furnishings, in-unit laundry, Internet access, trash disposal, and water and sewer. Garage parking, covered parking, moped parking, penthouse apartments, and other features are available for an additional fee.

Students living at Lark on Main get access to various amenities to make student living more enjoyable for University of Virginia students. They can take advantage of a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga studio, an outdoor lounge with grilling stations, a coffee bar, private study rooms, a golf simulator, and more. They strive to make student living as enjoyable as possible to give individuals the best experience for their college years.

Anyone interested in learning about the available apartments for rent can find out more by visiting the Lark on Main website or by calling 1-434-270-0888.

About Lark on Main: Lark on Main is a student-living apartment complex for individuals attending the University of Virginia. These apartments charge a per-person rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who are unable to pay their share. Students will enjoy all the amenities and everything they need to make college living more enjoyable with convenient access to the campus for classes and activities.

