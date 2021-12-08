Lulu Hypermarket opens in Rajajinagar on Monday

Rajajinagar, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — The first Lulu Hypermarket opens at Global Malls, in Rajajinagar, on Monday. It is billed to be the biggest hypermarket in Bengaluru, with the largest indoor entertainment zone, Funtura. Launched by Lulu Group, the UAE multinational conglomerate, the mall is located on 14 acres, with 132 stores and 17 kiosks of retail brands across five storeys, spanning over 8 lakh sqft.

There is a food court with over 23 outlets, besides restaurants and cafes. Funtura, spread across 60,000 sqft, with attractions like a roller glider, tag arena, an adventure course and trampoline, VR rides, 9D theatre and bumper cars, is poised to become the largest indoor entertainment zone in India.

Lulu Group is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and runs its flagship retail chain of Lulu hypermarkets and supermarkets in 22 countries. Lulu Group is ranked third in the prestigious ‘Forbes Top 100 Companies’, making an impact in the Arab world. Lulu Hypermarket has also been ranked by Deloitte as one of the ten fastest-growing retailers in the world.