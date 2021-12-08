Lee Chiropractic Offers Spinal Decompression and Class 4 Laser Therapy

Irvine, California, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Lee Chiropractic is pleased to announce they offer spinal decompression and class four laser therapy to give their patients the high-quality care they need to overcome medical challenges in their lives. These services aren’t common in chiropractic offices, making it more challenging for patients to get the relief they need from various conditions.

At Lee Chiropractic, patients will work closely with a qualified member of their team to determine the cause of their issues and the most effective treatment options to ensure relief. Spinal decompression is an ideal treatment option for disc degeneration, disc bulges, and nerve pain often associated with these conditions. The class four laser therapy is a versatile solution that provides relief for various health conditions, such as TMJ, tendonitis, and other pain in the back, neck, legs, feet, hands, and arms, along with other areas of the body. Their team is proud to offer both of these services in addition to other chiropractic treatments to serve as a full-service chiropractic office.

Although chiropractic care is growing in popularity, it is still a vastly underutilized treatment option for many conditions. The chiropractors and their staff at Lee Chiropractic strive to educate the general public about the safety and effectiveness of chiropractic treatment to help individuals get a more natural treatment for pain and other medical conditions instead of relying on pharmaceuticals to mask the pain. Their proven methods have helped thousands of individuals throughout the area with hundreds of positive reviews on Google and Yelp.

Anyone interested in learning about spinal decompression and class four laser therapy and their uses can find out more by visiting the Lee Chiropractic website or by calling 1-949-552-2100.

About Lee Chiropractic: Lee Chiropractic is a full-service chiropractic office providing effective treatments using state-of-the-art equipment. Both doctors in the practice have nearly 20 years of clinical experience, giving their patients peace of mind that they will get the treatments they need to get results. With hundreds of positive reviews and thousands of patients, the team at the chiropractic office is ready to help individuals get to the root of their pain and find relief.

