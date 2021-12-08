IoT in Chemical Industry Market Leaders & Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The IoT in chemical industry market size is projectedto reach USD 77.9billionby 2024 from USD 48.9billion in 2019, at a CAGRof 9.7% between2019and2024. Growth in thechemical and other associated industriesand the rising demand for efficient production practices and automated manufacturing technologies are driving the IoT in chemical industry market. The higher cost for digital transformation and lack of skilled personnel are restraining the growth of the IoT in chemical industry market. On the other hand, infrastructure development in emerging economies,such as China, Malaysia, Thailand,and India, among other countries, drives the demand for IoT in chemical industry and digital transformation solutions. The players in the market are mainly concentrating on expansions, new product launches, acquisitions,and agreements to meet the growing demand in various applications. New product launches help companies strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific demands of customers. Most of these companies are involved in R&D and innovation, which is also one of the important factors driving the market growth.

The growth of the IoT in chemical industry market has been largely influenced by the growing need for efficient digital practices, and companies have been involved in expansions, new product launches, acquisitions,and agreements to achieve this. Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Co.(US), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric SE (Germany) adopted expansions, new product launches, agreements, and acquisitions to remain competitive in the IoT in chemical industry market.

Siemens AG (Germany) is developing its automation business by launching new productsand expanding in regions, such as South America and Africa. In May 2019, Siemens and HP announced an expansion of their strategic alliance to help customers transform their businesses with industrial additive manufacturing (AM). Siemens, an innovation leader in automation and digitalization, and HP, the leader in industrial 3D printing, will expand their integrated additive manufacturing solution, incorporating new systems and software innovations, including overall product lifecycle management (PLM), this will help the company to expand its offering into new technologies as well as markets. The company also launched a new comprehensive additive manufacturing solution that integrates the entire additive manufacturing process from automated performance-driven design optimization to advanced 3D printing. This solution includes integrated design simulation, digital manufacturing, and data and process management software.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US) focuses on new product launches and joint venturesso that it can meet the growing demand for digital transformation globally. In June 2018, the companyadded new functions to PlantPAx DCS to help increase productivity and reduce risk in cement production, which would help the company to expand. In July 2018, Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger announced a joint venture to Create Sensia, the Oil and Gas Industry’s First Fully Integrated Automation Solutions Provider.

Emersion Electric Co.(US) is focused on new product launches.In July 2019, it has introduced two newRosemount 628 Universal Gas Sensorsto measure carbon monoxide and oxygen depletion in addition to the existing capability to monitor hydrogen sulfide. This will help the chemical industry to reduce risk related to gas leaks and help Emersion to grow its customer base.