Panasonic India introduces Sustainable Business Solutions to help enterprises improve retail operation efficiencies and overall service quality

New Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — Panasonic India, a leading diversified technology company, today announced the expansion of its Electronic Shelf Labelling (ESL) and Digital SignEdge 2.0 solutions. These innovative, tech-enabled display solutions have been designed to increase operational efficiencies for retailers and enterprises; while driving the sustainability agenda. The advanced, upgraded ESL Solution will offer retailers more control over real-time pricing while bringing significant service improvement and store operation efficiency. Using ESL, retailers would be able to achieve higher efficiencies with automated operation module, reduce significant raw material and service costs by replacing paper with digital technology, making it an environmentally friendly and a sustainable practice. On the other hand, Digital SignEdge (SDN)2.0 solution helps retailers and owners of digital screens offer flexibility, control and cost-effective means to sell their digital advertising space to a larger audience as well as gain extra advertisement revenues.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vijay Wadhawan, Director, Systems Solutions Division, Panasonic India said, “In the post pandemic era, shopping habits have changed drastically. Consumers have become digital-savvy and are looking for solutions that are contactless, tech-enabled and interactive. Therefore, today enterprises are looking at smart solutions that allow them to communicate directly with customers while keeping them engaged at the stores. With that in mind, we at Panasonic, have introduced the upgraded ESL and Digital SignEdge 2.0 solutions for retailers and digital screen owners, to elevate their overall customer experience and help drive sales for them. These professional, interactive display solutions have already proven its efficacy and are currently being used by retailers, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), DOOH and automotive players to name a few. Additionally, these display solutions have resulted in significant reduction of paper usage allowing businesses to boost operational efficiency and profit margins while ensuring long-term sustainability.”

Panasonic products are designed to make lives better while creating a better world for the society. ESL for instance, has been developed to contribute towards the ‘Future of Retailing’ in India. ESL will assist in enhancing the brand imagery of the store and administering instant changes. ESL display ensures high energy efficiency, paper-like readability, and reflective technology features under strong lighting conditions. The latest version of ESL is an end-to-end solution for large retail chains across the country. The solution assists in changing the master as well store price on the system, ensuring secure data transfer, monitoring product information and conserving energy through seamless promotional pricing changes for perishable goods. The Wi-Fi enabled solution comes in eight sizes from 1.5 inches to 10.2 inches, with the introduction of two new display sizes 2.6 inches and 10.2 inches with a powerful battery life span that can last for 8 years on an average of 2 updates every day. Panasonic’s ESL comes in two color combinations – Black, White & Red variant as well as the Black, White & Yellow variant.

Panasonic’s Digital SignEdge (SDN) is an end-to-end Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising solution, providing retailers and owners of digital screens a new platform that brings flexible, controlled and cost-effective means to sell their digital advertising space to a larger audience. Developed at the Panasonic’s India Innovation Centre (IIC), SDN solution helps digital screen retailers and owners to reach out to advertisers for selling their DOOH spaces in real-time through an online platform, expand their reach to advertisers in multiple locations, benefit from dynamic pricing and profit from measurement metrics based on advertisement slot sales. SDN 2.0 comes with an integrated ad platform that helps generate additional advertising revenues for enterprises. These solutions ensure complete customer privacy while providing a competitive edge to businesses.

Panasonic India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation that is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. The company, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2018, has expanded globally and now operates 528 subsidiaries and 72 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of 6,698.8 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021. Panasonic commenced its operations in India in the year 1972 and the regional headquarter is located at Gurgaon, Haryana. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global.

https://www.panasonic.com/in/

