DocMJ Offers Online Mental Health Counseling

Posted on 2021-12-08 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Florida & Ohio, USA, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ — DocMJ is pleased to announce online mental health counseling. This online counseling service allows patients to schedule counseling sessions remotely using their smartphone, computer, or tablet to attend their sessions.

Many people hesitate to seek mental health counseling because of the perceived stigma surrounding mental health issues in general. With the introduction of our online mental health counseling, DocMJ is making it easier for patients to seek the help they need from the comfort of their homes. This new service will encourage individuals to seek the support they need to help them overcome their mental health concerns and live a healthier, more productive lifestyle. It is all part of our total wellness focus.

It’s easy for patients to schedule an appointment with the DocMJ online mental health counseling. Patients can visit our website and fill out the online form to book their appointment time. They can also reach out to our Patient Care Coordinators to help book or answer their questions through our toll-free number. DocMJ has built a network of some of the best mental health counselors in the field to provide our patients with the high level of patient care they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about our online mental health counseling offered can find out more by visiting the DocMJ website or by calling 1-888-686-3949.

About DocMJ: DocMJ is Florida’s largest and most experienced group of certified medical marijuana physicians helping patients apply for their medical marijuana cards. They also offer similar services to residents in Ohio via telemedicine-only. In addition to assistance applying for a medical cannabis card, their professionals provide online mental health counseling to improve the quality of life for their patients.

Press Release Contact :
Company: DocMJ
Phone: 1-888-686-3949
Fax: 1-888-778-2409
Email: info@docmj.com

