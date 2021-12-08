What are the Key Opportunities Awaiting Manufacturers of Gas Filtration Medical Membranes| Fact.MR

Posted on 2021-12-08 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global medical membranes market is anticipated to top a valuation US$ 3 Bn by 2031, expand at a CAGR of 7%.

Medical membranes are devices made from organic and inorganic polymers that are used extensively in medical treatments. Medical membranes are created artificially to be used in separation purposes across the healthcare industry. They are extensively utilized in the medical sector to produce and maintain the maximum purity of products.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6661

Medical membranes generally furnish high separation accuracy and help in the production of high purity products. In addition to this, they also offer relatively superior selectivity towards essential components and help in enhancing and improving the treatment of wastewater.

Owing to increase in their application across various end-use industries, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare, demand for medical membranes has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Valuation of medical membranes topped US$ 2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to cross US$ 3 Bn by 2031.
  • Increasing use of medical membranes is attributable to growing need for high-purity selective separation in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, and growing incidence of renal ailments worldwide.
  • Europe accounts for 35% of the market share for medical membranes.
  • Application of medical membranes in pharmaceutical filtration is projected to propel market growth.
  • Demand for medical membranes in the U.S. is currently valued at US$ 735 Mn.
  • Demand for medical membranes possessing nanofiltration technology is expected to top US$ 730 Mn by 2031.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6661

medical membranes market by FactMR

Key Market Segments Covered in Medical Membranes Industry Research

By Material

  • Polysulfone PSU & Polyethersulfone PESU
  • Hydrophilic polyvinylidene fluoride PVDF
  • Polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE
  • Polypropylene PP

By Process Technology

  • Ultrafiltration
  • Microfiltration
  • Nanofiltration
  • Reverse Osmosis

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6661

Winning Strategy

Top companies are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in market. Most are focusing on expanding their production facilities and acquiring other businesses. 3M (US) is one of the most active companies in market.

Great deal of investments is being made towards R&D projects aiming at developing innovative and advanced medical membrane systems for the biopharmaceutical industry. This will further create growth opportunities for market players over the coming years.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/08/28/1907756/0/en/Absorbable-Surgical-Sutures-to-Witness-Rapid-Adoption-Key-Market-Players-Focus-on-Competitive-Pricing-Strategies-for-Extended-Outreach-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution