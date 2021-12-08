PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The texture paint market is estimated to be USD 8.71 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 10.99 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.77% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing use of texture paints in residential and non-residential applications is projected to drive the growth of the texture paint market. Key companies operating in the texture paint market have adopted organic and inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their market position. New product launches accounted for the largest share of all strategies adopted by market players between 2015 and January 2018. Companies such as AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Asian Paints (India), and Kansai Paint (Japan) have adopted the new product launches strategy to develop their businesses, globally.

Besides new product launches, companies have also adopted the strategy of expansions and acquisitions to enhance their market share and widen their distribution network. These Strategies Collaboratively Accounted for a Significant Share of all Growth Strategies Adopted by Key Players in the Texture Paint Market Between 2015 and January 2018.

Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215881072

PPG Industries, a key player in the texture paint market, manufactures and distributes coatings and glass products. The company operates through five business segments, namely, performance coatings, industrial coatings, architectural coatings, optical & specialty materials, and glass. PPG Industries manufactures texture paint PERMA-CRETE, which enhances the aesthetic appeal of painted surface and provides extra protection in a few coat varieties. In January 2018, PPG Industries acquired ProCoatings, a leading architectural paint and coatings manufacturer based in the Netherlands. This development strategy will enable PPG Industries to strengthen its presence in Western Europe.

AkzoNobel is another key player in the texture paint market. It is a diversified chemical company that operates through three business segments, namely, decorative paints, performance coatings, and specialty chemicals. Texture paints are manufactured under the company’s decorative paints segment under the Dulux brand. The company has a strong customer base and operates in several countries of Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East. In October 2017, AkzoNobel introduced CERAM-A-STAR, an innovative textured finish that enhances the aesthetic appeal of painted surface. This development strategy helped the company strengthen its foothold in the texture paint market.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215881072