Craft Beer Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

The global market for craft beer is highly fragmented in nature, with higher presence of a number of local microbreweries, and regional craft breweries, especially across developed regions such as Europe. Craft beer industry is one of the oldest industry around the world. Major craft beer establishments are independently-owned, as they fall under small-scale industry sector.

Craft beer has been witnessed to acquire higher consumer attraction, being a traditionally-produced drink, which is why consumers are willing to spend more money for craft beer. Governments in Mexico, China, the U.K, New Zealand, Belgium, and Australia, among others, have been promoting the production of craft beer, incorporating new breweries. This initiative is further expected to contribute to the beverage industry’s economic development and employment generation. The global craft beer market comprises several small-sized players, with expansion and consolidation activities increasing among some large brewers in the market.

The global craft beer market will register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period (2017-2022). Revenues from the market are expected to reach nearly US$ 20,000 Mn by 2022-end. Sales of craft beer has been predicted to showcase a stagnant expansion, however demand from people is anticipated to witness a significant rise in the next couple of years. Vendors of craft beer have been concentrating on differentiation of their products & services, with unique as well as clear value propositions. The aforementioned factors might influence growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Craft Beer Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global craft beer market has been provided below on the basis of product, brewer, sales channel, and region.

Product Brown AlesPale AlesPortersStoutsPale LagersPilsnersMarzensBocksOther Products Brewer American SourNon-AlcoholicBelgian Fruit LambicFlanders Red AleBelgian Gueuze Sales Channel MicrobreweriesBrewpubsContract Brewing CompaniesIndependent Regional Craft Brewing Companies

Fact.MR’s report identified key players in the global craft beer market, which include North American Breweries Inc., SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, Bells brewery Inc., Duvel Moortgat NV, Heineken Holding N.V., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Stone Brewing Co., D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., and The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

