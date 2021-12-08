Connected Agriculture Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Connected Agriculture Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Agri products and agri farming are in a development phase; thanks to county’s nation building exercise including government initiatives and spending in innovative farming techniques, procuring state-of -the art tools to indigenous farming methods. The factors assisting farming are a major expansion drive include fulfilling needs of increasing global population for food, seasonal climatic changes and asymmetry in weather forecast, and efficient water management to quell water wastage.

Internet of things (IoT) has eased matters by coping with supply chain and productivity cycle to assuage excessive food production in compliance with market demands. Segmentation of connected agriculture market by component comprises solution, services, and platform. Segmentation by solution includes network management, agriculture asset management, SCADA systems for agriculture, logistics and supply chain management, smart water management system, and others. Connected agriculture market by Network management includes remote monitoring, network bandwidth management, analytics and network, and application security.

By platform, the segregation continues to device management, application enablement, and connectivity management. By application, it comprises farm planning and management and agriculture finance. Farm planning is later subject to field monitoring and management, weather forecasting, production planning and maintenance, and supply chain management. Fled monitoring and management comprises livestock management and equipment monitoring and maintenance. By agricultural finance, the connected agriculture market is divided into mobile payment system, micro-insurance system, micro-lending platforms, mobile information systems, and others.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Trimble navigation Ltd

Link labs

Vodafone

Accenture

IBM

PTC

SAP and many others

Smart water management systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in forecast period due to crop harvest requiring adequate supply of water; thereby making amends in water wastage, innovation in farming techniques, deployment of sensors, irrigation techniques – all depending on type of crop with water being channelized preventing water wastage reaping a rich haul of crops. Key target audience comprises connected agriculture software vendors, automation and control system providers, environment and regulatory authorities, system integrators, connectivity providers, managed service providers, cloud service providers, telecommunication service providers, agriculture associations, and agriculture automation providers.

