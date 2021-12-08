Attractive Opportunities in the Global Gluten-free Products Market in the Coming Years

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The gluten-free products market is driven by the rising prevalence of celiac disease and also growing population shifting towards healthier diets.

Opportunity: Adoption of micro-encapsulation technology to improve the shelf-life of gluten-free products

In conventional gluten-containing foods and food products, gluten proteins are responsible for the management and retention of moisture, which in turn, impart the products with a relatively long shelf-life. However, when the products are manufactured gluten-free, to cater to the increasing demand of the global end consumers, it tends to have a shorter shelf-life and, in most cases, lacks its texture aesthetics. Furthermore, it is tough for the key players to manufacture a line of gluten-free products to increase moisture retention and shelf-life. Thus, they require continuous R&D and incorporation of newer technologies to attain the desired shelf-life.

Microencapsulation is one such recent technology that can aid manufacturers to achieve this goal of increasing the shelf-life and texture of their range of gluten-free products. The same technology has been used to overcome the cardboard consistency of refrigerated pizza, rising crust pizza, and also for the shelf-life extension of frozen and refrigerated dough, frozen biscuit dough, scoop and bake frozen muffins, and biscuits.

The coatings used in the application of this technology are gluten-free. Further, there is a wide range of gluten-free fruit acids and lactic acid shelf-life extenders, which, when coated on the product, can help deliver optimum & consistent leavening, thereby overcoming pre-reactions. This can help in extending the shelf-life and deliver an all-natural taste and texture with good consumer appeal. Therefore, such newer technological innovations and formulations aid manufacturers of gluten-free foods and food products in producing long shelf-life products that can cater to the global demand, by transporting it across regions and which can be consumed over a longer period. For instance, companies such as Legacy Farms offer long shelf-life products, such as gluten-free cheese and broccoli bake, soup mixes, and pinto bean stews.