Hepatitis Testing Market worth $3.6 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report, “Hepatitis Testing/Diagnosis Market by Disease Type (Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Other Hepatitis), Technology (ELISA, RDT, PCR, INAAT), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, The global hepatitis testing market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2026 from USD 2.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

The growth of the global hepatitis testing market is being driven by factors such as the high burden of hepatitis, increasing blood transfusion and donations, benefits of POC instruments and kits, and awareness initiatives on hepatitis.

The hepatitis C segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and hepatitis B accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on disease type, the hepatitis testing market is segmented into hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and other hepatitis diseases (hepatitis A, D, and E). The hepatitis B segment accounted for the largest share of the hepatitis testing market in 2020. Factors such as the rising prevalence of hepatitis B, availability of a large number of hepatitis B diagnostic tests, and the increasing adoption of nucleic acid tests for HBV diagnosis are driving the growth of this market segment.

North America was the largest regional market for the hepatitis testing market in 2020

The global hepatitis testing market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2020, North America dominates the global market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hepatitis and increased research and clinical trials for hepatitis testing in the US.

However, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High burden of hepatitis infections, rising disposable income levels, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of hepatitis testing are the major factors driving the growth of the hepatitis testing market in the Asia Pacific.

The global hepatitis testing market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), bioMérieux SA (France), DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), MedMira Inc. (Canada), Fujirebio US, Inc. (Japan), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Orasure Technologies (US), GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (US), Vela Diagnostics (Singapore), and Epitope Diagnostics (US).

