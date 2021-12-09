From Outer Space To The Big Easy: William Shatner Lands At Fan Expo New Orleans, January 7-8, 2022

NEW ORLEANS, USA, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Last seen in outer space—and by FAN EXPO fans at Wizard World Chicago in October—the great William Shatner returns to FAN EXPO New Orleans for a two-day stint, Friday and Saturday, January 7-8, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The iconic actor, author, producer and director will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct a Q&A panel during the event, which runs Friday through Sunday, January 7-9.

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable figures for more than a half-century, Shatner, 90, has thrilled millions in his varied career. From his international breakout role of “Captain Kirk” in the original “Star Trek” series—and its numerous incarnations—to famed “T.J. Hooker” in the 1980’s up to the “Priceline” pitchman and space traveler of today, Shatner won Emmys and his first Golden Globe for his portrayal of eccentric lawyer “Denny Crane” on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal.” He received four more Emmy nominations as well as other Golden Globe and SAG Award nods.

He joins a star-studded FAN EXPO New Orleans guest lineup that includes “Arrow” lead Stephen Amell; Avengers/Captain America star Anthony Mackie; The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker; Clerks producer Kevin Smith and actors Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman; “Sons of Anarchy” stars Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst; and “My Hero Academia” voice actors Justin Briner and Christopher Sabat. Additional celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayers and more at the major comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention will be announced soon.

Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, FAN EXPO New Orleans, previously produced as Wizard World New Orleans, will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.

FAN EXPO New Orleans brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, family zones and more. FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World New Orleans with even more all weekend. Details on guests and schedules will be announced soon.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2022 FAN EXPO calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information, and a regular schedule will return in 2022. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.