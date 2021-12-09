Agnito Technologies Launches Broad Range Of iGaming and Fantasy Sports Solutions

Bhopal, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Undoubtedly, covid-19 has thrown many industries and businesses into unfamiliar waters and their future seems to be uncertain. However, there are many industries that are growing faster than ever. iGaming is one such industry that is currently worth US$ 173.70 billion and it is expected to grow twofold by 2024. It is bringing new opportunities for entertainment-based businesses that can be easily seen on the horizon.

The shockwaves of iGaming have reached various service providers and now they have taken the initiative to keep the balls rolling. Agnito Technologies, a leading and award-winning provider of iGaming solutions has also dived into the pool. The company has inaugurated a fresh phase of iGaming software development for 2021.

Let’s have a first-hand glance over the industrial solutions Agnito Technologies has to offer to global businesses.

About Agnito Technologies

Agnito Technologies is a well-established name in the iGaming sector and it has been driving the wheels of betting businesses for more than 10+ years. Being the epitome of innovations, this Indian-based company has served several clients from the USA, UK, Dubai, India, and 22+ other countries. The saga of their glory facilitates them to keep moving forward at an amazing pace than the rest.

Not to forget, passionate employees are at the heart of any successful company. Agnito understands this very well, that’s why they have grouped a pool of technically skilled developers possessing a wide range of abilities in various technological domains. The talented and creative team offers a healthy dose of ideas to clients who wish to nix down the needs of their user base.

All of these make Agnito Technologies a perfect fit for your upcoming iGaming project. The iGaming solutions are perfectly tailored as per your business needs and goals.

Bundle of iGaming Solutions

Fantasy Sports App Development

Fantasy sports are basically online prediction games where players have to build their virtual team. Based on the fantasy points they earn, the player gets the prize. Agnito coders help you build your own fantasy sports app and website just like Dream11, Myteam11, Fantasy Power 11, etc. Following are the features in-build in your cricket, golf, basketball, football sports app,

User Panel

Join/create tournaments, Withdraw earnings, link bank account, Dashboard, My tournaments, Analytics Report, user settings.

Admin Panel

Login, Profit management, Manage tournaments, User management, and Manage rewards

Additional features

In-app chat, create new groups, push notifications, referral bonus, payment integration, API integration, CRM integration, Live streaming, Commentary feed, and Score predictions.

Casino Game App Development

We all are familiar with the popularity of casinos and how entertaining the games are. Luckily, you can serve your users online as well. Agnito offers an extensive range of casino game app development solutions that resembles the same as real-world casinos. Features you can expect includes,

Visually stunning graphics

Seamless gaming experience

Multi-platform compatibility

Multi-language support

Casino analytics integration

Multiple payment integration

Social media integration and much more

Poker Game Development

Poker is a card game in which the player wages some amount of money to try their luck in an attempt to win the game. It is one of the most widely played games throughout the world. With Agnito’s poker game development solutions, you can design and develop a world-class poker game for your audience. Get your Texas Hold’em Poker app, OMAHA Poker app, five-card draw, Razz, 2-7 Triple draw, or seven-card stud app at an affordable price with given below features,

Graphically rich poker game

Poker anti-fraud system

Live game information and history

Cross-platform functionality

Use of Artificial Intelligence

Peer to the peer gaming experience

RNG certified games

Multi-currency support

Multi-games offering and more

Rummy Game Development

Rummy game is a card-matching game that involves the participation of 2-6 players. Since it is the most popular card game, Agnito serves client demand with Rummy Game Development. They create safe and secure card game software with amazing design and compatibility. The features are the same as that of poker game development along with personalized chat, loyalty bonus, and cash prize.

Ludo Game App Development

Ludo is a board game played between 2-4 players. The player race starts with the roll of a dice. Agnito’s expertise in Ludo game software and app development serves your time in developing an app from scratch. They build apps for multiple platforms like desktop, iOS, and Android. Some features they offer include,

Private room

Daily bonus

Chat with players

Create a private table

Invite and earn

Play real-time online players

Game history

Exclusive in-game store

Social media integration and more

Lottery Management System

Lottery Management System or LMS is a cloud-based solution for lottery management. It includes web application designing and development to monitor and manage operations happening in the lottery. It is complete software that generates tickets with random numbers. Some of the benefits it offers include security, flexibility, friendliness, zero data redundancy, quick response time, import information, etc. The RNG certified lottery management system you get contains features like real-time results, mobile responsiveness, payment gateway, player’s management, ticket buying, and more.

Agnito Technologies firmly believes in satisfying its global clients with laser-focused and dedicated iGaming solutions. Here, you get some of the best developers that take your business to a whole new level.

