Triyam launches Fovea EHR Archive in Epic App Orchard

Lexington, United States, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Triyam announced that its data archival solution, ‘Fovea EHR Archive’ is now available in the Epic App Orchard. Epic’s App Orchard program allows software vendors to integrate their solutions with the Epic EHR using standard APIs.

Triyam helps healthcare facilities to archive data from legacy EHRs, EMRs, Patient Billing systems and ERPs. Triyam’s cloud-based solution, ‘Fovea EHR Archive’ stores data archived from legacy systems thereby allowing legacy systems to be decommissioned, saving money while meeting stringent data retention requirements.

Fovea is a vendor-neutral platform, so legacy systems from any vendor can be archived in Fovea. In Fovea, end users can login and seamlessly search for data and retrieve, download, and print for Release of Information. Fovea is data agnostic and thus virtually any type of data such as structured, unstructured, discrete data, documents, images etc. can be archived in it. Fovea can also store entire relational databases with ability to write custom reports and run business analytics and AI powered OCR search. After archiving the data into Fovea, the legacy systems can be shut down and decommissioned thus eliminating exorbitant licensing and maintenance costs

Even before being listed in Epic App Orchard, Fovea was already integrated with Epic, Cerner, Meditech Expanse and other EHR applications at many live sites. However, getting Fovea app listed in Epic App Orchard makes it now even easier for Epic customers to use Fovea EHR Archive.

“We are extremely delighted about this milestone with Epic App Orchard,” says Triyam’s founder and CEO, Sudhakar Mohanraj.“With such an integration we can provide Epic customers with a seamless, enhanced workflow for accessing historical data stored in Fovea EHR Archive within Epic application.”

All Epic community members can now explore and access the award-winning Fovea platform in the App Orchard gallery here.

About TRIYAM: Triyam is a leading provider of EMR/EHR/ERP/Billing system data management solutions, with a specific focus on legacy data archival and retention. Triyam’s data conversion and archival services help hospitals and clinics to freely migrate from one EHR or Billing system vendor to another without losing any historical patient data. They help hospitals shut down legacy systems and save money while meeting state-mandated retention requirements. Triyam is the winner of the BEST IN KLAS award in Data Archiving and is featured on the Inc 5000 list as ‘one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.’

Give them a call at 855 663 2684 or e-mail them at info@triyam.com for free Legacy EHR evaluation. More information about Triyam can be found at http://www.triyam.com. Follow Triyam on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.