Sensomatic Establishes itself as the Best Supplier of Readymade and Custom Load Cells for Multiple Industry Applications

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sensomatic, the top company among load cell suppliers in Delhi, has positioned itself as the leading choice for industrial users. The company is famous for supplying load cells with efficient configurations and unique geometry for various industry applications.

Sensomatic Load Cell, one of the leading load cell manufacturers in Asia, has established itself as the most credible source of readymade and custom-built products for various industries. Sensomatic offers a variety of off-the-shelf options, like a beam load cell, an s-type load cell, or a compression load cell. At the same time, they also develop custom-built options based on user specifications. The range of options makes them a preferred load cell supplier for most industrial users.

A spokesperson representing Sensomatic said, “We deliver high-quality load cells at competitive prices. Our focus on consistency, timeliness, and execution as per international standards have made us popular among industrial users. We are committed to serving our clients and helping them achieve unmatched standards in industrial efficiency and success.”

Sensomatic has been delivering premium-quality transducers to industrial users across Asia since 2004. Their products serve multiple industries, like healthcare, railways, automobile, aviation and more. The motive behind the establishment of this firm was to combat the influx of low-quality imported load cells. The firm developed a reputation for manufacturing industry-ready load cells with top-notch designs and impeccable accuracy. These factors have endeared the company to clients across multiple industrial sectors, who praise Sensomatic’s products for their versatility and effectiveness.

About the Company

Sensomatic Load Cell has been operational since 2004 when the company set up its facility to manufacture high-quality transducers in Phursungi, Maharashtra. The wide range of load cells in Sensomatic’s range ensures that all types of industry users can find a load cell they need. The company is famous for delivering precise and efficient instruments at affordable rates. The company has an “ISO 9001:2015” certificate, adding further assurance to its promise of high quality and excellent execution. Clients can browse their impressive product range with versatile material and design options or place orders for their custom load cells.

Address: No. 2/675, Ranga Reddy Garden, Neelankarai, Chennai – 600041, Tamil Nadu, India.

Website: https://sensomaticloadcell.net/

Contact: + (91)730 571 6667, 988 486 9600

Email: sales@sensotechindia.com, sensotechindia@gmail.com