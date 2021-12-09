Appikr Brings 5 New Frameworks into Practice for Hybrid App Development

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — App development is becoming more challenging over time. That’s because mobile app usage is undergoing new trends and cultures regularly. Consequently, the device market is also growing along with technological advancement. The app companies are focusing on more opportunities for growth in the app stores and relative markets. These companies are also inspired by the new innovative devices available in the market.

As such, it is becoming a challenge for app companies to fulfill the emerging demands of users and customers regarding their app usage experience. Hybrid app creation projects are also facing the same challenges. The reason is the rising demand for such apps. Most app companies want to target a wider user base and for that, Hybrid and Cross-Platform frameworks are very crucial. Moreover, the frameworks come with advanced tools and techniques.

These tools are innovative and undergoing frequent updates that help developers to lower down the challenges of building modern mobile apps for various platforms. Appikr is also looking forward to unfolding new aspects of Hybrid app development for multiple client projects out there. Appikr is a dedicated iOS and Android app development company in the UAE, US, India, and the UK.

The company’s expert development team is specialized in various languages, frameworks and has the best technology stack for hosting advanced app building operations. The company has recently been awarded as the Top-Rated App Developer in the UK, US, UAE, and India by the leading app review companies like Trustpilot, Good Firms, App Futura, Top Developers, Extract, and Top App Creators.

Hybrid apps are getting higher enterprise attention than before. The companies are preferring such frameworks because of higher competition and limited time constraints. Uber is a notable example of a Hybrid app that proves that not only start-ups are fascinated by such app-building frameworks but matured firms too. Here’s the point of view of Appikr’s talented developer team on the potential of Hybrid apps:

“We can simply think that Native Mobile Apps are entirely validated with web technologies and services. Thus, Hybrid Apps could turn to be an advantage as it supports mixing elements of both into one developing it simpler to help and act across several platforms in one go.”

According to the company, the demand for Hybrid apps is rising consistently since 2016 when it was figured out to be 50% of all the global frameworks available. The apps are often based on HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. These languages are evergreen and being used for many years as yet. The developers don’t need to care about the trends and new features in the upcoming Hybrid Apps and relative products.

Although the apps are known to be slower than native apps, many SMEs and large enterprises are still investing in Hybrid projects. The reason is the simplicity of app-building operations. These operations can be performed without any hassles and complexities. The developers also don’t feel hectic about undertaking such projects and can serve multiple platforms and OS without taking extra time. Moreover, the risk of errors and mistakes can also be minimized.

The best thing about Hybrid apps is that these apps are quickly marketable. That means these apps get user attention faster than the native apps. The development phase is not very time-consuming and that’s why the app promoters and marketers can also do their job timely. Appikr is additionally caring about the development cost of the project. In the case of Hybrid apps, it is lower to moderate most of the time.

As such, the company can ensure a better project budget for the clients. Appikr has recently introduced 5 new Hybrid app frameworks in this context. The company is planning to employ new app development professionals who’re proficient in using such frameworks and the relative programming languages. Appikr wants to target more clients and new kinds of projects in the future and that’s why increasing their workforce in this context.

The company is looking forward to introducing the following frameworks into the picture- Ionic, NativeScript, Kendo UI, Framework7, and Xamarin. Ionic is currently used by more than 16% of developers worldwide. It is an open-source framework that’s used by thousands of developers across the world. It is 100% free to use and that’s why many app developers who want to switch from React Native and Flutter are going for it.

The next framework the company wants to consider is NativeScript and is comparatively less popular among app developers. However, it offers the developers third-party libraries from Android Arsenal, Maven, Cocoapods, etc., and a platform-native UI that helps Hybrid apps behave like native apps and come up with better performance as well. That’s how revolutionary these new app development frameworks are.

In this way, Appikr is looking for better opportunities regarding their app developer team and client requirements as well. Though these apps are not able to provide a fully native experience to the users, many users don’t even care about such experience too. They often follow others and go for better deals, products, and services if available. Therefore, it becomes additionally important for the app companies to specify what they can offer the app users.

If their products are unique and scarce, where the demand is respectively higher, they can still target impressive customer attention. Moreover, the business strategy could be such that the mobile app doesn’t face any burden regarding database creation and maintenance. In this case, a Hybrid app can perform just like a native app without any issue. Appikr is encouraging app companies to come up with innovative business ideas.

The company has acquired ample app-building experience so far and is acquiring the added potential to serve the emerging Hybrid projects in the future.

