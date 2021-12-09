Mobile Application Development Companies in Singapore

UBI Avenue, Singapore, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Xsosys, a global mobile application development company providing app design and development services to clients all over the world. Bring us your vision, we will help to design cross-platform & hybrid apps User-Centric iOS, Android mobile applications.

What is mobile app development

Let’s start with the basics – what does mobile application development even mean? Basically, it’s a set of processes through which developers design programs that can run on our mobile devices.

Mobile app development process creation isn’t just about writing the code and then making sure it works on mobile platforms, though. To make sure the app is ready for market release, it needs to go through several development stages and processes: from validating your app idea to learning more about your audience and creating wireframes, testing stability, and then regular maintenance.

Types of mobile app development

In the past years, virtually the only way you could make sure that the app will be working on a given device was to create a native app. Now, you also have an option to make a cross-platform app that can work on any platform as well. How are they different?

Native mobile app development



Native applications are built for a specific platform (iOS or Android) using the software development tools and languages supported by those operating systems. So Android developers rely on programming languages such as Java or Kotlin while for iOS, they use Objective-C or Swift.

As those apps are optimized for working on a specific platform, they are generally more secure, faster, and so they perform better. Native development also gives the developers complete access to the given device’s features – from the camera and microphone to different kinds of sensors.

That performance and usability come at a cost, though – quite literally. Developing native apps is more expensive as you need to code them separately for each platform you want to use. If you wanted to build a native app for both iOS and Android then, then you would need to design two separate apps with your mobile app developers – and most likely, pay double the price.

WhatsApp is an excellent example here. As it requires access to the device’s camera and microphone to work properly, both Android and iOS platforms have their own native versions for Google Play and Apple App Store.

Cross-platform mobile app development



The second option you have is creating a cross-platform app. With tools like Xamarin, mobile developers can build a single app with reusable code that will work just as well on both systems.

If you want to release your mobile app on multiple platforms but have a limited budget, then cross-platform apps might be exactly what you need. Since the developers do not have to write unique code for each operating system, the overall cost is greatly reduced.

It takes a team of skilled mobile app developers to put together an application that would work well on several platforms, though. The biggest challenge here is that they need to keep an eye on all the little differences between operating systems and the hardware the devices run on. That might be especially tricky when it comes to implementing complex interfaces and features. Cross-platform apps may work a bit slower than native apps. Their range of features is pretty limited as well.

But for many companies, the cross-platform app works fantastic. Take for example Slack, one of the most popular collaboration tools – can you even tell it’s a cross-platform app? Besides their web browser and desktop app for macOS, Windows, and Linux, Slack also offers a mobile app that works just as well on Android as on iOS.