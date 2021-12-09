The Growth of the Bakery Industry to Drives Bakery Premixes Market Growth

Chicago, 2021-Dec-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. The increasing availability of multiple ingredients from a single source has enabled manufacturers to develop bakery products with value additions, such as ‘gluten-free’ and organic. In addition, the expansion of the bakery industry in regions, such as South America, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific, is a key factor that is projected to drive the sales of bakery premixes in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The key players in global bakery premixes market include Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Puratos (Belgium), Corbion (Netherlands), Bakels Group (Switzerland), Nestle (Switzerland), Cargill (US), Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (Japan), KCG Corporation, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), GK Ingredients (Malaysia), Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. (India), Winner Group (Thailand), Midas Foods (US), Synova (Thailand), Heliofood (Malaysia), Watson Inc.(US), Limagrain (France), KCG Corporation (Thailand), Pondan (Indonesia), Trans Standard International (Malaysia), PT Sriboga Flour Mill (Indonesia), Winner Group (Thailand) ,Pt Gandum Mas Kencana (Indonesia), Heliofood (Malaysia) and Synova (Thailand), Dongguan Dongmei Foods Co. Ltd. (China), and GK Ingredients (Malaysia).

Scope of the report

Based on Type:

• Complete mix

• Dough-base mix

• Dough concentrates

Based on the Application:

• Bread products

• Bakery products (cookies, bagels, biscuits, pies, and coffee cakes)

Based on the Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Rest of the World (RoW) (Middle East & Africa)

The bread products segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the bakery premixes market during the forecast period.

By application, the bakery premixes market is segmented into bread products and bakery products. Bread mixes are primarily used by bakers to ensure the quality of products and minimize the cost of the final product. They help bakers to diversify their product portfolio by including different products, such as Italian panettone and French baguette. The bread mixes help in producing high-quality products with improved taste and texture at a competitive cost.

Among the bakery products, the pastries segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as they are convenient to use and provide moist texture and consistent flavor to the final products. These products are available in different flavors, such as chocolate, vanilla, and fruits, which are projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to dominate the bakery premixes market, in terms of value

Europe is projected to dominate the bakery premixes market due to the rise in the consumption of bakery products as a staple food product among consumers. The European bakery premix market is an established market, as key players have enhanced distribution channels, comply with regulations, develop innovative products, and align with consumer preferences.

Russia is projected to witness the highest growth in the European market during the forecast period. The demand for bread and bakery products in the country is projected to increase in the coming years, as consumers are adapting to the urbanized lifestyle, which drives the sales of convenience food products. The consumption of bread remains the highest in the county, and the demand seems to be increasing in the coming years, as manufacturers are focusing on launching bread products with value addition for health-conscious consumers.

