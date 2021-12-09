SYNC Productions Offers the Best In Corporate Event Planning

Anjou, QC, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to striking the right balance in creating a memorable corporate event, then the SYNC Productions agency are among the best planners in the business. They can offer turnkey solutions to cater for every occasion.

For more than three decades, the team has been creating special corporate events where their creativity, passion and experience are at the heart of the business.

From audiovisual to animation, from the creation of a remarkable atmosphere to the production of colorful shows, their professionals align their expertise to create an unforgettable memory.

SYNC Productions has managed corporate events of all shapes and sizes, such as conferences, galas, fundraisers, inaugurations, brand activations, anniversaries, cocktails and other types of celebrations.

As part of their turnkey solutions, they are entrusted with every aspect of planning a tailor-made corporate event from start to finish.

SYNC Productions is renowned for its high-quality services. Their efficient experiential marketing and services are designed to guarantee 100% customer satisfaction.

Its core mandate is to organize all types of corporate events, and these can be geared for various audiences, such as external partners. They can also help strengthen a brand’s visibility and promote business relations.

Whether for a product or service launch, brand activation, promotional activity, press conference or mobilization event, they have the equipment, expertise and know-how to bring it to life.

*We also create custom branded events complete with technical direction, entertainment and space design made specifically to fit your company’s image and philosophy,* said company founder Nathalie Francoeur.

SYNC Productions are a team of professionals driven by the same passion work together to create an event that will be remembered forever. Moreover, a photographer and event videographer can take care of immortalizing the celebration.

Once everything is meticulously planned, SYNC’s team of seasoned professionals are on-site on D-Day to make sure everything runs smoothly and troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

For more information about their services, contact: (514) 543-7962, or email: info@sync-productions.com. View their website https://sync-productions.com/ for further details.