Group Futurista to host “Future of Digital Experience Platform for Businesses” summit

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global event company, has announced its “Future of Digital Experience Platform for Businesses” summit on 9th December 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a unique platform with 350+ attendees, interesting knowledge sessions, and an intuitive panel discussion between all the amazing speakers discussing the importance of digital experience platforms for businesses. It aims to help businesses understand why a personalized experience has become very important for them.

A digital experience platform (DXP) allows for the management and optimization of a customer experience across a growing number of channels. The actual need that DXPs satisfy when they function well for brands is integration. It’s a platform that adheres to a set of guidelines, including APIs and pre-integrations, interface design, and core technologies.

Personalization is a key requirement for businesses today as it is the number one consumer demand. DXPs unify your content regardless of where it is distributed, making customer journey optimization and all of its components more manageable and measurable across all touchpoints. The required number of channels and channel types in the DXP will change.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Platinum Sponsors Kentico Xperience.

Speaker List

Speaker: Gates Ouimette, Director, IoT Alliances, Tata Consultancy Services

Topic: How Digital Experience Platforms Nurture and facilitate Lasting Customer Relationships

Speaker: Jenda Perla, VP Marketing at Kentico Xperience

Topic: “Is a Composable DXP the right fit for everyone?”

Speaker: Vijay Magdum, Lead Digital Product, Analyst – Product, Owner & Coach, HSBC ( From Capgemini UK PLC)

Topic: How To Build a Trusted Digital Experience withModern Customer Identity

Speaker: Samriddh Mangotra, VP – Automation and Cloud HSBC

Topic: Unlock the full potential of enterprise software: The Digital Adoption Framework

Speaker: Fatima Baz, Digital Process InnovationLead in North Africa, Gulf and the Middle East, Former Unilever

Topic: Pandemic Accelerating the Rate of Digital AdoptionAmong online Businesses from years to months

About Platinum Sponsor Kentico Xperience

Kentico Xperience is the award-winning digital experience platform that combines content management, digital marketing, and commerce. Available on-premises or in the cloud, Kentico Xperience is an easy-to-use solution for modern websites. It provides personalized experiences and integrates seamlessly into any technology stack.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia, and Government organizations at a global level.

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.