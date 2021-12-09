Breast Imaging Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecasts to 2025

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Breast Imaging Market by Technology [Mammography (FFDM, Digital & 3D Mammography), Breast Ultrasound, MRI, CBCT, MBI, PET-CT, ABUS, Optical Imaging], End user (Hospitals & Clinics, Breast Care Centers, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) – Global Forecasts to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Breast Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in the field of breast imaging and the rising incidence of breast cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Additionally, the growing adoption of advanced techniques for breast cancer screening and rising government and private investments for improving breast cancer care are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

By technology, the non-ionizing breast imaging segment is expected togrow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the breast imaging market is segmented into ionizing breast imaging and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. The non-ionizing breast imaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth inthis segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by non-ionizing breast imaging technologies over ionizing breast imaging technologies, such as greater generation of anatomical details for diagnosis, high sensitivity to small breast lesions in women with dense breast tissues, and fewerfalse positives.

By type, the mammography segmentwas the largest contributor to the ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2019

The market for ionizing breast imaging technologies, by type, comprises mammography (analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, and 3D breast tomosynthesis), positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT), molecular breast imaging/breast-specific gamma imaging (MBI/BSGI), positron emission mammography (PEM), and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT). Mammography accounted for the largest share of the ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2019. Its large share can beattributed to technological advancements in this segment and increasing awareness.

The breast ultrasound segment was the largest contributor to the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2019

Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies comprise breast ultrasound, breast MRI, automated whole-breast ultrasound (AWBU), breast thermography, electric impedance tomography, and optical imaging. The breast ultrasound segment accounted for the largest share of the non-ionizing breast imaging technologies market in 2019 whereas the AWBU segment is estimated to witness the second-highest growth rate during the forecast period. The large share of the breast ultrasound segment can beattributed to the lower risk of exposure to radiation and the benefits offered by breast ultrasound such as the ability to detect lesions and the nature of lesions in women with dense breast tissues, the ability to differentiate between a cyst and a solid mass, and the detection of blood flow through vessels.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGRin the breast imaging market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the breast imaging market. The rising prevalence of breast cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing number of awareness programs for the early detection of breast cancer, and the high government spending on breast cancer research studies in several APAC countries are the major factors driving the growth of the breast imaging market in Asia Pacific. As per GLOBOCAN 2018, a total of 911,014 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in Asia in 2018, and the number is expected to increase by 229,650 by 2030.

Key Market Players

Hologic, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Aurora Healthcare US Corp. (US), Allengers (India), Dilon Technologies, Inc. (US), Planmed Oy (Finland), Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), Micrima Limited (UK), CMR Naviscan Corporation (US), SuperSonic Imagine (France), and Carestream Health (US), among others.