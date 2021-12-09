Immunohistochemistry/IHC Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Immunohistochemistry Market by Product (Antibodies, Reagents, Equipment, Kits), Application (Diagnostics (Cancer, Infectious, Autoimmune Diseases), Research, Forensic), End user (Hospitals, Diangostic labs, Academia) – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global IHC Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

IHC Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, technological advancements in IHC, and availability of reimbursements for IHC tests. However, the high degree of consolidation in the by the major market players is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

OPPORTUNITY: Increasing demand for personalized medicine

Personalized medicine for non-small-cell lung cancer patients has proven to be extremely effective, and its use is expected to increase in the future. Immunohistochemistry techniques support this approach to treatment decision-making by performing the most complete and accurate histological subtyping of tumors possible (supported by predictive immunohistochemistry and the assessment of relevant biomarkers). Moreover, the increased availability of immunohistochemistry assays that detect mutant proteins (e.g., BRAF V600E and IDH1 R132H) provides a helpful replacement and/or adjunct for molecular testing. These techniques are highly reproducible, entail reasonable technical and interpretation complexity, and are available at relatively lesser costs, making them valuable novel tools in modern cancer care. The development of multiplex and mutation-specific immunohistochemistry assays represents important innovations, which provide improved utility in the context of personalized medicine and targeted therapy.

Diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment

Based on application, the IHC market is segmented into diagnostic, research, and forensic applications. The Diagnostic application segment dominated this market in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to factors such as the advantages of IHC over traditionally used special enzyme staining techniques that identify only a limited number of proteins, enzymes, and tissue structures. Therefore, IHC has become a crucial technique and is widely used for medical research as well as clinical diagnostics.

The antibodies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

Based on product, the IHC market is segmented into antibodies, reagents, equipment, and kits. In 2020, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of 45.5% of the IHC market. Antibodies and Kits segment are seen to be the leading segments with respect to growth rate during the forecast period as a result of rapid development in the field of immunohistochemistry which has subsequently boosted the research and development of various antibodies in the past decade. Furthermore, antibodies are important diagnostic and therapeutic agents in immunology. Rising demand for complete solutions from a single provider and the advantage of simplification of IHC process is fuelling the growth of Kits segment.

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment

Based on end user, the IHC market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share (74.8%) of the IHC market in 2020. The increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures in hospitals, and the increasing trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals to provide time-bound and affordable patient services are factors driving the growth of this market segment.

North America was the largest regional market for immunohistochemistry market in 2020.

Based on the region, the immunohistochemistry market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. APAC is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to several factors, including increasing disposable income, rising healthcare spending, growing demand for quality medical care, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The rising prevalence of chronic ailments, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing academic and government investments in diagnostic research, and the presence of many market players are the other major factors driving the growth of the immunohistochemistry market in APAC.

Key Market Players

Key players operating in the global immunohistochemistry market include F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US).