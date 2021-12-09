Khelpunch Fantasy Cricket App 100 Bonus Use

Nagpur, India, 2021-Dec-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Khelpunch brings fantasy cricket games right on your phone. It is an extraordinary platform owned and operated by innovative and young minds. We are the Khelpunch Sports Technologies Private Limited, and we assure you to we provide a new level of thrill and excitement while you play fantasy cricket games on our online platform. Khelpunch team believes in uniqueness and bringing out unique features for the users.

Do the selection of the team and the players smoothly.

It saves your time and effort before joining the contest and matches running on our app.

App users can display their analytical skills and cricket knowledge by winning the app’s domestic and international cricket matches. They can get the 100% Bonus Usable Fantasy App. We run contests for the domestic and international cricket leagues, i.e., Indian Primer League, Caribbean Premier League, and Big Bash Leagues.

We offer contests and matches in all the cricket formats. Khelpunch is planning to launch the fantasy games in other sports activities soon. Check our app for the latest updates and announcements.

Overview on Fantasy Sports Cricket

Fantasy sports are the new thing in online gaming. It enables the users to play matches and virtually manages real players or teams like cricket, and they can play from Fantasy Cricket App 100 Bonus Use.

The essential feature of the fantasy sports platform is that the users can choose their favorite sport and play it. They will earn the cash prize by matching. Khelpunch is a fantasy cricket platform where users play the matches by creating a team of real players and winning cash rewards after the games.

The users can apply the analytical skills to prepare the team to choose the matches and contests they want to play on the app.

Khelpunch app algorithm checks all the details entered by the user as per fair play policy.

Users are not allowed to make changes in the team name once created by them.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Khelpunchapp

Address: 15th A,City Vista Tower,Floor 04,Suite no#825,Fountain Road,Kharadi,Pune,Maharashtra-411014,India.

Email: helpdesk@khelpunch.com

Contact No : +91-8000239768

Website: https://www.khelpunch.com/